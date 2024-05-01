Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,154)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,154 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ strategy of patience during this year’s draft and how it’s translating into excellent value and impressive draft classes.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1154)
