Watch: Mose Kelsch Was The Steelers’ (And NFL’s) First Kicker

Years ago, we wrote a feature article on Mose Kelsch. If that name sounds unfamiliar, you’re not alone. He played for just two seasons, 1933-1934, the team’s inaugural two years when they were still called the Pittsburgh Pirates (done by several teams in the hope of drawing attention/support from the much bigger baseball teams).

He is widely considered the league’s first true kicking specialist. And with that carries plenty of quirky history worth retelling. Hope you enjoy this brief look at his life and career. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching.

