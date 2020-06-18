Pittsburgh Steelers Busts: What Happened To CB Artie Burns?

New series we’re starting to pass time during the offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for building through the draft and being one of the league’s best at it. But they aren’t 100%. Their history is riddled with misses, prospects who couldn’t stay healthy, played in the wrong scheme, had off the field issues, or simply weren’t as talented as the team believed.

So far, we’ve looked back on Limas Sweed, Senquez Golson, and Troy Edwards. Now, we’re turning attention to a more recent name – Artie Burns. Burns is probably one of the first names to come to mind when you think of recent Steelers’ busts. Drafted in the 1st round in 2016, he struggled throughout his career before spending the final weeks of 2019 in sweatpants as a gameday inactive. We look back at his career and examine what exactly went wrong.

