Biggest Busts In Steelers History: WR Troy Edwards

New series we’re starting to pass time during the offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for building through the draft and being one of the league’s best at it. But they aren’t 100%. Their history is riddled with misses, prospects who couldn’t stay healthy, played in the wrong scheme, had off the field issues, or simply weren’t as talented as the team believed.

After looking back on Limas Sweed and Senquez Golson, we move out of the Kevin Colbert era to the year before he arrived. Troy Edwards was one of college football’s most productive players, still holding the record for receiving yards in a game, but the Steelers reached for him and he never lived up to expectations. We go through his career from start to finish. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching.

