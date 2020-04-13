Dane Brugler Has Steelers Addressing RB Early In His Latest Mock Draft

Mock drafts are interesting tools to gauge the opinion of many knowledgeable and respected minds on how the NFL Draft will play out. Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his seven round mock draft earlier Monday morning and he’s got a few interesting choices for the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a running back with their first selection.

With the 49th overall pick, Brugler has the Steelers selecting LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While the room in Pittsburgh seems to be divided on the Steelers potentially taking a running back early, there is no doubt that Edwards-Helaire would improve the running back room immediately. Fresh off a national championship, the LSU running back rushed for over 1400 yards in 2019, averaging over six yards a carry and scoring an SEC-leading 16 rushing touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire is an electric back who can be a factor in a variety of ways as he can run, catch and even help out on special teams as a returner.

Below is our own draft profile of the talented LSU running back:

With their next selection, Brugler has the team dipping into the wide receiver draft pool, selecting Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden. Standing at 6’4, the Liberty receiver would give Ben Roethlisberger a huge target to work with as he comes equipped with a large catch radius. He has also put up very consistent numbers in his two seasons of work at Liberty, recording at least 70 receptions, 1000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in both 2018 and 2019. Tom Mead profiled Gandy-Golden earlier this year and his profile is also included below.

While Brugler added to the offense with the Steelers’ first two selections, he addresses the defense down the stretch, mocking three defensive players with the team’s final four picks. With the team’s first pick in the fourth round, he has the team selecting Oregon linebacker Troy Dye before selecting Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg. Their sixth round selection is used on a defensive tackle with the selection of Texas Tech defensive tackle Broderick Washington and he then closes out the draft with Miami edge rusher Trevon Hill in the seventh.

Overall, Brugler has done a nice job addressing all the team’s needs with his seven round mock draft. The Steelers immediately add some firepower to the offense, giving Roethlisberger a pair of dynamic weapons both in the backfield and out wide. The interior offensive line depth is also addressed with the selection of Stenberg.

Meanwhile, the depth concerns on defense are also addressed with the picks of Dye, Washington and Hill. Dye would help ease the loss of Mark Barron and Tyler Matakevich while Washington helps bolster the defensive line and Hill gives the team another pass rusher to work with. The only gripe with this draft is the exclusion of a safety as the Steelers are very thin at the position behind Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

