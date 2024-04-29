Dane Brugler Ranks Steelers’ Draft Class No. 2 In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft class continues to be one of the most highly regarded among analysts across the NFL, and that continued with The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranking Pittsburgh’s draft class the second best in the entire league, one spot behind the Chicago Bears.

Brugler also listed his favorite pick for Pittsburgh, which was OT Troy Fautanu in the first round, and a Day 3 pick that could surprise: South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick in the fourth round.

Fautanu will be a “Band-Aid” for the Steelers’ offensive line at either tackle or guard, Brugler writes.

“The Steelers had four picks in the top 100, and all four were home runs. Michigan receiver Roman Wilson is a tough cover, because of his speed, and linebacker Payton Wilson will fill up the stat sheet (as long as he stays healthy). It also was difficult not to choose center Zach Frazier here, not only because he was a steal at No. 51, but also because he’s a perfect fit for this team. But I have to go with Fautanu, my ninth-ranked player overall. He will be a Band-Aid for the Pittsburgh offensive line with his ability to play either tackle or guard.”

Fautanu slid to Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall after a run on quarterbacks, with six going in the first 12 picks. That caused an unlikely fall for Fautanu, whom the Steelers seemingly had No. 7 on their board. He’ll be a long-term answer at offensive tackle for the Steelers along with 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.

Brugler praised all of Pittsburgh’s Day 3 selections and said that McCormick was a good add as “immediate depth on the interior.”

Pittsburgh remade its offensive line in this draft class. Although not a slam-dunk starter, McCormick adds immediate depth on the interior and will push for early playing time. All three of the Steelers’ Day 3 selections (McCormick, DL Logan Lee and DB Ryan Watts) were standouts during East-West Shrine Bowl week.

The Steelers had an active presence scouting the East-West Shrine Bowl, where McCormick and Lee in particular stood out as potential fits for the Steelers, and both eventually came in for pre-draft visits with the Steelers. Watts was someone who also met with the Steelers at the NFL Scouting Combine, a meeting that he said was his favorite of the draft. He’ll push for playing time immediately as the Steelers figure out their cornerback depth with some unproven young talent vying for playing time behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

Pittsburgh made it a focus to rebuild the trenches, with three of its first five picks coming on the offensive line while adding Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson in the third round gives the Steelers a much-needed speed element. Roman Wilson got a lot of slot snaps in college and his versatility is going to be an asset for the Steelers, who also likely need to continue to add to the receiver room. Payton Wilson’s medical history reportedly scared teams off, but he has the potential to be the best off-ball linebacker in the class and he won the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in the country in 2023.

Judging a draft class in the immediate aftermath of the draft might not be the best practice, but it’s clear from the reaction of Brugler and others, like Mel Kiper Jr., that Pittsburgh’s draft class is one of the best in the league on paper. General manager Omar Khan did a really solid job in 2023, his first year running the draft on his own, and Year 2 is looking to be a potential repeat. We’ll see how Pittsburgh’s rookies look on the field, but the commitment to building the offensive line coupled with the skill position talent could make it a special class for the Steelers.