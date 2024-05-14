Report: Steelers Begin 2024 Season On Road Against Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to begin their 2024 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, sources tell WSB-TV’s Zach Klein, an Atlanta reporter.

Multiple sources around the league tell me the Falcons will open up the NFL season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former HC and current Steelers OC Arthur Smith — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 14, 2024

That comes on the heels of rumors and speculation from Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, who heard that would be the Steelers’ Week One billing.

It would create a “revenge” game not for QB Russell Wilson, who won’t face his former Denver Broncos team out of the gate, but for OC Arthur Smith. Smith served as the Falcons’ head coach from 2021 through 2023 before being fired after this past season.

Unfortunately, it would restart the Steelers’ trend of opening seasons on the road, something they’ve done every year since 2014 except for last season when they hosted and were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers to begin the year.

If true, Pittsburgh would begin the year on the road versus an NFC opponent for the first time since 2020 when the Steelers beat the New York Giants on Monday night. The Steelers are 3-1 in previous games like this, winning their last three contests. In addition to the Giants, they beat the Washington Redskins in 2016 and the Dallas Cowboys in 1982. All of those games were played on Monday night. Their only loss came in 1971 to the Chicago Bears.

Obviously NOT OFFICIAL yet for Week 1, but the Steelers are 15-2-1 versus the Falcons all-time and 4-0 against them under Mike Tomlin. Their two losses (1970 & 2006) happened in Atlanta. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 14, 2024

This matchup would pit two veteran quarterbacks making debuts for new teams. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal this offseason while the Falcons gave Kirk Cousins $100 million, though they made even more waves by drafting QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. Cousins is rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered last year but is likely to be healthy for the start of the season. Elsewhere, the Falcons’ offense features a talented RB in Bijan Robinson, TE Kyle Pitts, and WR Drake London. Defensively, they’re led by DT Grady Jarrett, CB A.J. Terrell, and former Bengals’ safety Jessie Bates.

Atlanta finished last season 7-10, the same record they held in the previous two seasons under Smith. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2017. The Falcons are now led by Raheem Morris, who previously coached in Atlanta and someone Mike Tomlin vouched for to get another head coaching opportunity. They’ll now square off to bring in the new season.

Pittsburgh played in Atlanta in Week 13 of the 2022 season, beating the Falcons 19-16. Atlanta is the home region for Cam and Connor Heyward and where their father played for two seasons. It was an emotional game for the Heywards. After visiting their dad’s grave prior to the game, Connor caught his first touchdown pass, leading Cam to break down on the sideline. In his post-game press conference, Cam sported his father’s No. 34 jersey.

The Steelers last opened a season against the Falcons in 2010. A home game at Heinz Field, RB Rashard Mendenhall ran for the game-winning score in overtime.

The last time the Steelers opened a regular season versus the Falcons was back in 2010 and in Pittsburgh. This happened in OT. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/f9xJ5wes8T — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 14, 2024

The NFL will release the official schedule tomorrow night, but more leaks are expected ahead of the release. No Steelers game has been confirmed, but this one appears likely to occur. Fillipponi tweeted earlier that he’s hearing Pittsburgh will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. If so, it will mean the Steelers game the week before will take place on Saturday, though that opponent is unknown.