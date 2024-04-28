Mel Kiper Jr. Gives Steelers ‘A-‘ For 2024 Draft Class, Third-Best In NFL

With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books, it is time for all of the analysts’ reactions and grades for the totality of each team’s draft class. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has been doing it since 1984, and offered up his latest grades post for the 2024 draft class. He came away very impressed by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ haul, and gave them the third-best grade in the NFL with an A- overall.

“They have a talented roster, but their offense was dreadful last season, averaging 16.9 points per game, which ranked 28th in the league. Could they find an O-lineman on Day 1 who could help them close the gap in the AFC North?” Kiper wrote. “The answer is, unequivocally [yes]. Troy Fautanu to Pittsburgh is one of my favorite picks of the draft…I just think he’s a tenacious blocker with the potential to be an All-Pro. Based on Pittsburgh’s depth chart, I see him starting on the left side.”

The selection of Washington OT Troy Fautanu in the first round has been regarded by many as one of the biggest steals of the first round. While the Steelers brought him in for a pre-draft visit, he didn’t receive as much pre-draft buzz in Pittsburgh as others because the prevailing thought was he would not be available at No. 20.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has already said that they view him as a tackle, so the only thing to figure out is who is playing on the left and right, but that will sort itself out in training camp and throughout the rest of the offseason. He has plenty of college experience to step in as a Week 1 starter, and he will instantly add some much-needed aggression with the big men up front.

“GM Omar Khan went back to the O-line with two of his next four selections, taking Zach Frazier (51), my second-ranked center, and Mason McCormick (119), my sixth-ranked guard,” Kiper wrote. “That’s at least two new starters for the Steelers’ line.”

The need at center was obvious, and the Steelers delivered in the second round without having to trade up. They drafted West Virginia C Zach Frazier, who brings the most experience of any center in the draft class. He had 2,606 college snaps at center, and has everything he needs to step in as a Week 1 starter.

McCormick is less likely to see the field except as a backup in his rookie season with Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels holding down the guard position. That being said, I think he could perform well as a rookie for the same reason as Frazier. He played over 3,000 college snaps at guard.

“Sandwiched between those were two picks that were values on my board. Wideout Roman Wilson (84) had 12 touchdowns last season, and his stock was boosted after he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine,” Kiper wrote. “Payton Wilson (98) dropped due to some medical concerns, but he’s a speedy off-ball linebacker with range. Cornerback Ryan Watts (195) isn’t speedy, but he can make this roster.”

Wilson fills a need, and provides some of the skill set that the Steelers lost when they traded away Diontae Johnson. He can work any level of the field, and excels as a route runner. He can be the receiving option to help move the chains and be a perfect complement to George Pickens.

Wilson has medical concerns, but was very healthy for two years, and won just about every honor and award you can win in college football in 2023. His tape is fringe first-round caliber, and he would have gone much higher if the medical history wasn’t so rough. At the end of the third round, with the Steelers’ fourth pick, that is exactly the type of high upside you like to see.

Watts provides another lengthy cornerback for this roster, joining Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. as the athletic, tall, and long corners that the Steelers seem to be gravitating towards over the last two years.

And then there is Logan Lee, who was not mentioned by Kiper, but he provides the Steelers with a developmental defensive linemen that has all of the measurables and testing numbers that the Steelers like at the position.

“It’s not easy for me to praise the Steelers, but this is a stellar class with good players throughout,” Kiper wrote.

He is from Baltimore, and is a noted Ravens fan. If he is praising the Steelers, you know it’s good.