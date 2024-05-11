Is Moving Troy Fautanu To Right Tackle Steelers’ Plan A?

Is moving Troy Fautanu to right tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Plan A?

Many believed that the Steelers hoped to land a right tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, and perhaps they did. The thinking is they wanted to move Broderick Jones to left tackle, which is why they drafted him. But first-round pick Troy Fautanu is also a left tackle, even if, like Jones, he practiced on both sides.

Jones managed to transition and hold up at right tackle last season, and one would think that Fautanu can do the same. Plenty of college left tackles move to the right side, though usually for different reasons. For Fautanu, the only reason he may not play left tackle is because they already have one.

The rookie reportedly spent all or nearly all of the first day of rookie minicamp lining up at right tackle. I hasten to add a warning that we should exercise caution at this time of year. The Steelers will do many things over the next several months that end up having little significance. Some may involve Fautanu.

Of course the Steelers want to find out what Troy Fautanu looks like at right tackle. Over time, they’ll also want to see what he looks like at left tackle as well. They already more or less know what Broderick Jones looks like at both sides.

What they’re looking for is the best combination of Jones and Fautanu, both for now and for the long term. Ideally, those two things are one and the same, but where does Fautanu land? We’re probably going to need more than one rookie minicamp closed practice to ascertain that, unfortunately.

I do wonder how eager the Steelers are to get him into the starting lineup right away. Would they consider starting him at left tackle just because it makes it easier for him, having familiarity playing there? If the alternative is leaving Jones at right tackle and being stuck with Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, they very will may make that call.

