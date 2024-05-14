Former NFL GM Rick Spielman Shares Thoughts On Steelers’ Draft Class

In order to be a competitive football team this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to draft well and fill a lot of holes. It’s still early, and none of these players have seen any real action yet, but it seems they managed to do that and then some. Not only did they draft several offensive linemen with great potential, but they also found themselves a slot receiver and an unbelievably athletic linebacker, as well as some depth along the defensive line and in the secondary. It remains to be seen if any of these players will actually be good, but one former General Manager had nothing but good things to say.

Rick Spielman was the GM for the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 to 2021, drafting a bevy of Pro Bowl players and keeping the Vikings constantly in playoff contention. Now, Spielman is an analyst with CBS and co-hosts the With The First Pick podcast alongside Ryan Wilson. On their most recent episode, Spielman broke down the Steelers’ 2024 draft class.

”I thought it was a really good draft class. Both Fautanu and Zach Frazier have an opportunity. If Zach is completely healthy, both of them have the ability to come in and start right away,” Spielman said about the Steelers’ first two draft picks. “They could have gotten two starting rookie offensive linemen, which was critical for them, especially with Arthur Smith and his new offense. Emphasis on running the ball.”

Spielman’s idea about Fautanu and Frazier starting right away should become a reality once the season starts, barring an injury or something else unforeseen happening. Unlike Broderick Jones last year, it seems like the Steelers did not draft Fautanu with the intention of having him sit on the bench to start the year.

He was taking snaps at right tackle during rookie minicamp, so it seems the plan going forward will be Jones on the left and Fautanu on the right, with Dan Moore Jr. being the swing tackle. Just as well, the team has no other real option at center, so Frazier should have the inside track on the starting spot unless he massively disappoints in training camp.

Spielman had just as much good to say about wide receiver Roman Wilson, the Steelers’ first selection in the third round.

”I think Roman Wilson is going to be a major contributor in the slot because that was another big need for them that they definitely had to address.”

Before the draft, the Steelers receiver room was not looking like the strength of the offense like it usually is. Now, it still doesn’t look perfect, but the addition of Wilson provides enough of a boost that fans should have at least some hope for the Steelers’ group of wideouts. George Pickens is clearly the leading man, but whoever the quarterback ends up being should look Wilson’s way next. He more than likely won’t have a huge stat line come the end of the year, but he is a willing blocker, and as Spielman says, Arthur Smith will be looking to run the ball well to win games, and Wilson will help with that.

Spielman doesn’t have much to say about linebacker Payton Wilson, only that he could provide the best value if he’s healthy, but he does have more praise for the selection of offensive lineman Mason McCormick.

”I think this guy’s a little stiff to play center, but I do like his style of play that he brings. Everything was tailored towards being a more physical football team, especially on the offensive side, and this kid will fit that bill.”

McCormick was announced as a guard during the draft and practiced there during rookie minicamp, so it seems Spielman’s thoughts on him not fitting at center won’t matter. He is another big, strong body to add to the Steelers’ collection of offensive linemen, though, and that seems to be enough for Spielman to like the pick. The Steelers went into this draft knowing they needed to find their identity on offense, and it seems like they’ve done just that.

Spielman doesn’t have anything to say about defensive lineman Logan Lee or defensive back Ryan Watts, but his grade for the Steelers’ draft class overall is an A. Based on his analysis of their selections, it seems Spielman appreciates that the Steelers got better at several positions of need while at the same time picking a direction to go in and sticking to it.

Last year, their offense felt disjointed and flawed, lacking any real strength. With Smith as the new offensive coordinator, this draft class sets them up for a brand of football befitting their gritty, tough history.