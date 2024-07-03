Depot After Dark: Highsmith Helps Out, Sunday Ticket Expansion, Wilson Sent Seahawks Jersey

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 2.

Highsmith Helps Out

Alex Highsmith is doing his part to help out ailing members of the Pittsburgh community. Per Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley, Highsmith and wife Alyssa hosted a distribution center for those impacted by the fire at the Second Avenue Commons Homeless shelter.

They helped hand out clothes and other items needed by those impacted. They later handed out food at Pittsburgh Mercy. Having won the award, Cam Heyward is no longer eligible as the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. In his place might be Alex Highsmith.

Sunday Ticket Expansion

Though most stories involving Sunday Ticket revolve around the NFL’s lawsuit, another aspect of the program is worth mentioning. According to CNBC, Sunday Ticket can now be offered as a streaming service for bars, casinos, and other establishments without them needing an actual satellite dish.

“EverPass Media, the joint venture between the league and private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners that owns the commercial rights to “Sunday Ticket,” acquired UPshow, a platform with the tech capabilities to allow commercial establishments to stream live sports,” wrote CNBC’s Lillian Rizzo. “Terms of the deal were undisclosed.”

In other words, more establishments will be able to purchase the service. That will make it easier for out-of-market Steelers fans who don’t want to pay the high price themselves or want to go to the bar with friends to watch the team play instead. Knowing the NFL is appealing the verdict that went against them, Sunday Ticket figures to exist in its current form for a while longer.

Wilson Sent Seahawks Jersey

Though Russell Wilson will don a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform in 2024, one of his former teams hasn’t forgotten about him. As he shared on social media, the Seattle Seahawks sent Wilson a retro Seahawks jersey that he unfortunately never got to wear while with the team, harkening back to their 80s/90s era.

“Forever Grateful,” Wilson captioned the video of him showing respect to the organization for sending it to him.

Since being traded to Denver, Wilson has faced Seattle once in his career. That came in 2022, a 17-16 loss. Pittsburgh just played the NFC West in 2023, meaning Wilson will have to remain a Steeler for several years before getting the chance to see them again (unless he goes to another team, of course).