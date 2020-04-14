Cal LB Evan Weaver Recently Had FaceTime Meeting With Steelers

We’ve spent much of the offseason talking about Cal ILB Evan Weaver, a Tyler Matakevich clone as a run stuffer and special teams thumper. So it’s no surprise to hear the Pittsburgh Steelers have interest in him. According to SB Nation’s Justin Melo, the team recently conducted a pre-draft Facetime visit with him.

Weaver was highly productive in college, amassing 412 tackles (23 for a loss), 8.5 sacks and two interceptions across 31 starts. He tested reasonably well at the Combine, running a 4.76 40 with a 32 inch vertical and 7.02 three cone. He also participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, giving Pittsburgh a lot of information to work off of in a year where some of that is tougher to come by.

According to Draft Scout, Weaver is projected as a 4th round pick and their #6 inside linebacker. He could be on Pittsburgh’s radar with one of their fourth round selections, #124 or #135, to replenish their ILB group after releasing Mark Barron and losing special teams ace Tyler Matakevich to Buffalo.

Check out our full report on Weaver below.