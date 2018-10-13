2018 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Giants +2.5
|Eagles -2.5
|Eagles -2.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -10
|Vikings -10
|Vikings -10
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +4
|Bears -4
|Dolphins +4
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick
|Panthers
|Redskins
|Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets -2.5
|Colts +2.5
|Jets -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Raiders +3
|Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -10
|Texans -10
|Texans -10
|Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +7
|Broncos +7
|Broncos +7
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +3.5
|Cowboys +3.5
|Jaguars -3.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Titans +2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3.5
|Patriots -3.5
|Chiefs +3.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Packers -9.5
|49ers +9.5
|49ers +9.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -2
|Steelers +2
|Steelers +2
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-24
|Steelers 27-17
|Week 5 Results
|8-6-1
|7-7-1
|2018 Results
|38-37-3
|33-42-3