The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Ireland Game, NFL Honors, PFHOF, Senior Bowl Roundtable, Super Bowl Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers officially being set to play a 2025 regular season game in Dublin, Ireland as the home team. That news was made official Friday morning so we discuss the speculated week that might happen as well as their likely opponent as we sit here in early February.
The annual NFL Honors even took place on Thursday night so Alex and I discuss the players and coaches from the Steelers that received votes. We talk about how we both thought DT Cameron Heyward should have finished higher in the Comeback Player of the Year voting. We also discuss Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen edging out Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for the Most Valuable Player of the Year award.
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced Thursday night and obviously no former Steelers are included in it. We discuss the apparent change when it comes to the PFHOF selection process and how it likely impacts future cadencies of former Steelers WR Hines Ward and OLB James Harrison. We also discuss two Steelers players who will be eligible next year and if QB Ben Roethlisberger is still on course to be a first-ballot selection a few years from now.
The immediate future of the Steelers when it comes to the quarterback position is an ongoing topic this week so Alex and I discuss the latest he said and she said when it comes to what beat writers and major media members are saying about QB Russell Wilson, QB Justin Fields, and even QB Matthew Stafford, who is still a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Will the Rams look to trade Stafford this offseason and should and could the Steelers be interested in dealing for him if he winds up on the market?
With our SD crew back from the 2025 Senior Bowl in Alabama, Alex and I conduct a roundtable discussion with Ross McCorkle and Jonathan Heitritter. We discuss several players who took part in the annual Senior Bowl and cover several position groups as part of the discussion. We discuss Senior Bowl players who fit the Steelers and much more.
Later in this show, Alex and I give our thoughts on Super Bowl LIX as part of us previewing the big game on Sunday. We make our score predictions for the Super Bowl to round out the segment.
This 133-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We also answer a few listener questions at the end of this episode.
