The Terrible Podcast — Final 2025 Steelers Mock Drafts, Ideal Scenarios, Predictions, Harmon Medical Concerns & More

Season 15, Episode 124 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing our final 2025 mock drafts for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the real event getting underway on Thursday night.

Alex and I go over our six mock draft selections for the Steelers by round and discuss each player thoroughly and the reasons for our selections. We also discuss our biggest regret immediately after submitting our final mock drafts.

Alex and I discuss a few of our own ideal scenarios for the Steelers outside of our final mock drafts. We also go over a few draft predictions when it comes to several topics related to players and positions. We discuss a few curveballs that could come in the draft related to the Steelers.

Oregon DT Derrick Harmon reportedly has a medical concern related to his shoulder with the 2025 NFL Draft approaching so we go over that bit of news during this show.

The Steelers showed some late pre-draft interest in Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison so we discuss that topic briefly.

This 110-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well.

