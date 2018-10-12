The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Haden Vs. Green, Bell Discussion, Week 6 Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd is back in the main chair and we get things started by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers supposed rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few seasons.

Will and should the Steelers let cornerback Joe Haden shadow Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green on Sunday in Cincinnati? We hammer that topic once again and discuss the injury reports for both teams heading into Friday and what the Steelers Sunday inactive list is likely to look like.

Steelers running back James Conner has played very well to start the season and with it looking like fellow running back Le’Veon Bell could be back in the fold as early as next week, David and I discuss how the team might handle his return.

We discuss Bell’s decision-making process to this point and how fans might view him right now. We also discuss Conner’s play to date and if the team should consider extending his contract during the offseason.

During the second part of this episode David and I are once again joined by Bengals beat writer Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the team for the Cincinnati Enquirer. As usual, Paul does a great job of helping us preview the upcoming game between the Bengals and Steelers as we talk offense, defense, how Cincinnati has played to date and more. Paul gives us his score prediction for Sunday’s game to close out our talk with him.

Make sure you follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr

David and I move on to close out this Friday show with our picks against the spread of all the Week 6 NFL games and that of course includes our predictions for the Steelers-Bengals game.

. As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

