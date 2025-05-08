Steelers Might Have NFL’s ‘Worst’ Group Of QBs And WRs, Argues Analyst

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense was disappointing again. They’ve struggled to fix that side of the ball over the past few years. Part of that is because they’ve been unable to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor at quarterback. However, that isn’t their only issue. Wide receiver was a problem last year, too. For a hot second this offseason, the Steelers changed that, but trading George Pickens leaves receiver as a weakness again. Sam Monson of The 33rd Team thinks that leaves the Steelers with awful quarterback and receiver rooms.

“Right now, on paper, this might be both the worst wide receiver room and the worst quarterback room in the NFL,” Monson said Wednesday on his podcast, Check the Mic. “It’s one of them. The Steelers with Mason Rudolph and rookies, it’s not good. There are a couple of others that are pretty rough.

“Cleveland’s is chaotic madness of a quarterback room, but Pittsburgh’s right there with them. And their wide receiver room is DK Metcalf and a bunch of guys. Calvin Austin, Robert Woods, Roman Wilson, who basically missed all of his rookie season, we don’t know what he is yet. Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, who dabbles at fullback whilst being a receiver. This is an insane wide receiver room.”

At the moment, things do look bleak for the Steelers’ offense. They’ll have a new quarterback room for the second season in a row. Metcalf gives them a boost at receiver, but the rest of that group is either unproven or not great. They also lost Najee Harris, their leading rusher for the past four years. There’s been a lot of change in Pittsburgh.

However, the regular season isn’t here yet. The Steelers’ offense might leave much to be desired, but it’s only May. They still have time to make some improvements.

While no deal is done yet, it seems likely that Aaron Rodgers will eventually join the Steelers. Although he’s not the same player he once was, Rodgers still looked like a good player in 2024. He might even be the Steelers’ best quarterback since Roethlisberger.

Also, there are several decent receivers still available in free agency. Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are some examples. While both those players are past their prime, they’d be an upgrade over what the Steelers currently have at the position.

Pittsburgh could also pull off another trade for a receiver. Their offense isn’t totally without hope. They’ve got a young, ascending offensive line and a solid group of tight ends. Rookie Kaleb Johnson, Jaylen Warren, and Kenneth Gainwell should give them a solid backfield, too. With a few more moves, they could actually have a decent offense. However, at the moment, Monson might have a point.