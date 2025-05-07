In A Franchise First, Steelers Lose Leading Passer, Rusher, And Receiver In Single Offseason

In past offseasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers were quiet as a church mouse. Retain their own, make a couple bargain-bin free agent pickups, draft and develop. Nothing that would put them in the media spotlight. The 2025 offseason has been a complete reversal. Trading for DK Metcalf, a complete quarterback reshuffle (again), endless Aaron Rodgers speculation, and shipping George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys Wednesday morning.

With Russell Wilson in New York, Najee Harris in Los Angeles, and Pickens in Dallas, the Steelers have lost their leading passer, rusher, and receiver from a season ago.

It guarantees that for the first time since 2002, Pittsburgh will have brand new faces in all three main offensive categories. In that instance, Tommy Maddox led the Steelers in passing, Amos Zereoue in rushing, and Hines Ward in receiving, a change from Kordell Stewart, Jerome Bettis, and Plaxico Burress the year before.

But even then, not all those players were out the door. That year, Stewart, Bettis, and Burress returned to the roster.

In fact, this will mark the first time in the Steelers’ 92-year history that none of their leaders in passing, rushing, or receiving played with the team the following year (excluding the WWII-merger squads with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Cardinals).

That doesn’t inherently mean the changes are bad, but it’s brand-new territory for Pittsburgh. Truly, it’s a clean offensive slate. Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, or someone else at quarterback. Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson at running back. DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and whoever the Steelers might add down the road at wide receiver.

Maybe Rodgers will outproduce Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. The Steelers’ running game could see a larger spark now that Harris is gone. And Pickens’ headaches are at least no longer a constant worry. Time will tell if these moves put the team ahead or set it back.

Pittsburgh touted an offseason of change. The coaching staff was largely kept intact but the roster received one of its most dramatic overhauls. Over 5,000 snaps left in free agency. Pickens and his 774 reps are out the door, too. Change was needed. But that doesn’t guarantee better results. For Pittsburgh to look like winners here, it will need to get over the hump of winning a playoff game or commit to a total teardown and restart in 2026.