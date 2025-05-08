Kevin Colbert’s Final Draft With Steelers Keeps Looking Worse And Worse Following George Pickens Trade

Former Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert wanted to leave his team in a good spot in 2022, but his last draft haul fell flat. Especially in the aftermath of the George Pickens trade, the Steelers have little left to show for it. And that’s a rarity, especially for them, considering these players are still on rookie contracts. Of the seven players they drafted, only four currently remain, and arguably only one is truly safe for this season.

First, a recap of the 2022 class. Colbert wanted to leave the Steelers with a potential heir apparent at quarterback, so they drafted Kenny Pickett. In the second round, they found him a weapon with whom to grow in George Pickens. Attempting to bolster the defensive line in the third round, they added ‘tweener DeMarvin Leal.

The final day of the 2022 NFL Draft saw the Steelers add diminutive WR Calvin Austin III, the positionless special teamer Connor Heyward, RB-turned-LB Mark Robinson, and never-had-a-chance Chris Oladokun. Of the four, three are actually still with the team, Oladokun long gone.

But the Steelers have traded both Kenny Pickett and George Pickens over the past 15 months, their future building blocks. Leal, Austin, Heyward, and Robinson are still here, but only Austin has any right to feel secure. If it weren’t for special teams, Heyward and Robinson might be long gone, but Pittsburgh values special teams.

Now, most draft classes will have more misses than hits on Day 3, so all things considered, it’s hard to say the Steelers didn’t get their money’s worth on the back end of the 2022 NFL Draft. Austin is solid and could be the No. 3 WR this year and make a go of it. Heyward is an occasional contributor, and Robinson has made some impact plays on special teams.

But the Steelers drafted two defensive linemen and added two more in free agency to challenge DeMarvin Leal. That’s not to mention Logan Lee, whom they drafted last year and haven’t gotten a proper look at yet. They also drafted Carson Bruener, who could be Robinson’s one-for-one replacement. Bruener and other draft picks like Jack Sawyer and Donte Kent could also make Heyward expendable on special teams.

While the Steelers didn’t do a lot at tight end this offseason, they did add Donald Parham Jr. They also have some undrafted free agents in the tight end and fullback category who could challenge for a roster spot. It’s not at all inconceivable that, by the time the regular season starts, Calvin Austin III is the only remaining member of class of 2022.

That’s not the final word on the legacy of Kevin Colbert’s final class, though, because they’re still in the league. If George Pickens flourishes in Dallas, the Steelers will look bad for being unable to make it work. The same goes for Kenny Pickett in Cleveland—assuming he even makes the team. But even if Colbert’s final class redeems itself outside Pittsburgh, it will go down as a failure for the Steelers.