Two Dogs, One Bone: Mark Robinson And Carson Bruener Battling For The Final ILB Spot

Reintroducing a series highlighting training camp battles at specific positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster as two players compete for the final roster spot on the depth chart. Today, we examine the inside linebacker position, specifically the battle between Mark Robinson and Carson Bruener.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a “legacy” pick near the end of the 2025 NFL Draft. They selected Washington LB Carson Bruener whose father, Mark Bruener, was taken by the Steelers in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft and played for them for nine seasons before later becoming a scout for the team back in 2010.

When it comes to his son who the team selected in the seventh round of the draft, Carson Bruener, he closely resembles former Steelers LB and special teams ace Tyler Matekevich, lacking ideal size and length, but making up for it with his aggressiveness as a tackler and effort in pursuit. He was drafted to be more of a depth piece that cuts his teeth on special teams in order to make the roster, but he’s flashed the ability to work in zone coverage and rely on his instincts and football intellect to be in the right place at the right time.

Bruener is competing with Mark Robinson for likely the final spot on the depth chart, as Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Malik Harrison are roster locks with Cole Holcomb being a likely candidate to make the roster as a former quality starter working back from injury. Robinson also was drafted in the seventh round back in 2022 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

It was once believed that Robinson could have a chance at more playing time on defense, as he was a raw prospect coming out of Ole Miss, having played running back all but one season in college. To this point, Robinson has seen most of his value come on special teams, having played 603 snaps there over the course of the last two seasons. He’s logged 203 defensive snaps in his career, being a much better run defender than coverage player as a downhill thumper who plays his best football going forward compared to playing in space.

Due to several reasons, it’s fair to expect that Bruener may have a leg up on Robinson for the fifth inside linebacker spot on Pittsburgh’s depth chart. Bruener is likely a better coverage player overall than Robinson, and he’s also on a fresh rookie deal whereas Robinson’s contract is set to expire after the 2025 season. He likely could be signed back on the veteran minimum, but his ceiling could be maxed out as a pro, while Bruener’s pro football journey is only beginning.

Bruener’s father being on the staff doesn’t hurt his chances either (although his dad doesn’t want to have the team thinking he’s here because of him). Robinson is still more experienced than Bruener, and their play on special teams during training camp and the preseason will likely go a long way in determining who wins the roster spot.