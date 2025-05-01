Can QB Will Howard Be A Future Starter For Steelers?

Can QB Will Howard be a future starter for the Steelers?

The Steelers drafted a quarterback in Will Howard, but few teams find their future starters in the sixth round. While I’m sure they had a higher grade on him, the fact is they passed over him four times. They could have drafted him in the fourth round, but they took his Ohio State teammate, OLB Jack Sawyer. They could have drafted him in the fifth round, but they doubled up on DL with Yahya Black.

At the same time, draft standing only means so much once you’re in the NFL. And for what it’s worth, the Steelers really sounded like they want to take Will Howard’s development seriously. What that means exactly, nobody can say now, let alone what that will look like. After all, they don’t even have their quarterback room settled.

If the Steelers do sign Aaron Rodgers, then the ceiling for Howard this year is the emergency quarterback. If he opts not to sign, then Howard could compete with Skylar Thompson for the backup role. Then again, the Steelers would likely sign another veteran if Rodgers doesn’t sign, so—still the same place.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith, though, talked about the increased opportunities to develop No. 3 quarterbacks like Will Howard in recent years, with, for example, the return of the emergency quarterback. Still, snaps will be hard to find. Expanded practice squads do allow for more work groups in practice, though, for a third arm.

So let’s assume that Will Howard will be the Steelers’ third quarterback this year, never playing, perhaps never even being a snap away from playing, but always learning, watching, practicing, and actually making the occasional throw. A geriatric starter, even one new to the team, would likely take practices off, too, so more throwing opportunities.

But what about 2026 and beyond? Howard won’t even have the opportunity, I don’t think, to show the Steelers enough this year to convince them they don’t need to draft a quarterback in the first round. Nothing is guaranteeing that they do take that path, though, even if it’s easy to assume. It ultimately comes down to tape, talent, maturity, and opportunity. Does Will Howard have those things to open the door for a future starting job, with or without the Steelers?

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While it looks like they are keeping George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now in place, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.