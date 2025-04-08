Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Wide Receivers (2025)

Continuing our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” 2025 draft study. After examining the defensive ends yesterday, we’re looking at the wide receivers today. A position the team has shown plenty of interest in throughout the pre-draft process. Who are the current prospects who fit best?
As always, we’re looking back at every receiver drafted in the Mike Tomlin era. We’ll build out a profile and physical/athletic thresholds and see which 2025 options fit best. Since last year’s edition, the team drafted WR Roman Wilson. We’ll add him to the list, determine if it changes our criteria, and apply that to 2025.
2024: ROMAN WILSON
Height: 5106
Weight: 185
40 Time: 4.39
Vertical: DNP
Broad: DNP
Short Shuttle: 4.07
Three-Cone: 6.89
Bench: 12
Hand Size: 9 3/8
2022: GEORGE PICKENS
Height: 6032
Weight: 200
40 Time: 4.47
Vertical: 34.5
Broad: 10’5″
Short Shuttle: DNP
Three-Cone: DNP
Bench: DNP
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
2022: CALVIN AUSTIN III
Height: 5076
Weight: 170
40 Time: 4.32
Vertical: 39
Broad: 11’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.07
Three-Cone: 6.65
Bench: 11
Hand Size: 9 1/4
2020: CHASE CLAYPOOL
Height: 6042
Weight: 238
40 Time: 4.42
Vertical: 40.5″
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: DNP
Three-Cone: DNP
Bench: 19
Hand Size: 9 7/8″
2019: DIONTAE JOHNSON
Height: 5104
Weight: 183
40 Time: 4.53
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.45
Three-Cone: 7.09
Bench: 15
Hand Size: 9″
2018: JAMES WASHINGTON
Height: 5110
Weight: 213
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 34.5″
Broad: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three-Cone: 7.11
Bench: 14
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
2017: JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER
Height: 6012
Weight: 215
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 15
Hand Size: 10 1/2″
2016: DEMARCUS AYERS
Height: 5093
Weight: 182
40 Time: 4.72
Vertical: 35″
Broad: 10’3”
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: N/A
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
2015: SAMMIE COATES
Height: 6012
Weight: 212
40 Time: 4.43
Vertical: 41.5″
Broad: 10’11”
Short Shuttle 4.06
Three-Cone: 6.98
Bench: 23
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
2014: MARTAVIS BRYANT
Height: 6036
Weight: 211
40 Time: 4.42
Vertical: 39″
Broad: 10’4″
Short Shuttle 4.15
Three-Cone: 7.18
Bench: 16
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
2013: MARKUS WHEATON
Height: 5110
Weight: 189
40 Time: 4.45
Vertical: 37″
Broad: 10’0″
Short Shuttle 4.02
Three-Cone: 6.80
Bench: 20
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
JUSTIN BROWN
Height: 6031
Weight: 207
40 Time: 4.60
Vertical: 30.5″
Broad: 9’9″
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 8
Hand Size: 9 5/8″
2012: TONEY CLEMONS
Height: 6021
Weight: 210
40 Time: 4.40
Vertical: 36″
Broad: 10’8″
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: 11
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
2010: EMMANUEL SANDERS
Height: 5107
Weight: 186
40 Time: 4.41
Vertical: 39.5″
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle 4.10
Three-Cone: 6.64
Bench: 12
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
ANTONIO BROWN
Height: 5101
Weight: 186
40 Time: 4.57
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad: 8’9″
Short Shuttle 4.18
Three-Cone: 6.98
Bench: 13
Hand Size: 9″
2009: MIKE WALLACE
Height: 6003
Weight: 199
40 Time: 4.33
Vertical: 40″
Broad: 10’9″
Short Shuttle 4.27
Three-Cone: 6.90
Bench: 14
Hand Size: 9″
2008: LIMAS SWEED
Height: 6037
Weight: 215
40 Time: 4.55
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad: 10’8″
Short Shuttle N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
Bench: N/A
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
2007: DALLAS BAKER
Height: 6031
Weight: 208
40 Time: 4.49
Vertical: 36″
Broad: 10’9″
Short Shuttle 4.19
Three-Cone: 6.69
Bench: N/A
Hand Size: 10 1/8″
Even with Roman Wilson’s addition, our criteria did not change. It remains:
Height: 5’10+ (16 of 18 players drafted)
Weight: 180+ (17 of 18)
Hand Size: 9+ (18 of 18)
Bench: 10+ (13 of 14)
40 Time: 4.55 (15 of 18)
Vert: 33+ (16 of 17)
Broad: 10’0″+ (15 of 17)
Short Shuttle: 4.30 or better (9 of 11)
Three-Cone: 7.10 or better (9 of 11)
Four Combine-invited prospects from the 2025 class checked every single box. They are:
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand Size
|Bench
|40 Time
|Vert
|Broad
|SS
|3-Cone
|Andrew Armstrong/Arkansas
|6036
|202
|9 5/8
|11
|4.51
|37.5
|10’4″
|4.18
|6.97
|Da’Quan Felton/Virginia Tech
|6046
|213
|9
|16
|4.50
|35
|10’2”
|4.30
|7.10
|Jayden Higgins/Iowa State
|6041
|214
|9 1/8
|16
|4.47
|39
|10’8”
|4.28
|7.05
|Jalen Royals/Utah State
|6000
|205
|9 1/2
|13
|4.42
|36
|10’1”
|4.25
|6.94
Armstrong is an underrated receiver who had good tape and potential. There’s good Day Three value here. Felton is another name flying under the radar, but a lack of college production (360 yards in 2024) makes him a potential workout warrior.
Higgins is firmly on the Steelers’ radar and on their pre-draft visit list. He’s an early Day Two candidate. Royals had good tape, but his 2024 season ended with a foot injury. There are some James Washington vibes here, though Royals is stronger post-catch.
There were several prospects who missed in just one category. They are:
One Box Away
Jack Bech/TCU: 40 Time (DNP)
Chimere Dike/Florida: Bench (DNP)
Tai Felton/Maryland: Three Cone (DNP)
Daniel Jackson/Minnesota: 40 Time (4.65)
Keandre Lambert-Smith/Auburn: Three Cone (DNP)
Jaylin Lane/Virginia Tech: Height (5096)
Jaylin Noel/Iowa State: Hand (8 3/4)
Isaac TeSlaa/Arkansas: Bench (DNP)
Noel is the most notable name on the list. Like Cyclones’ teammate Jayden Higgins, he came in for a pre-draft visit. He missed by a quarter-inch in hand size. That might seem insignificant, but it’s worth noting that no wide receiver drafted in the Mike Tomlin era has had sub-nine-inch hands.
Bech drew plenty of buzz during the Senior Bowl after a great week there. Felton is lanky but can run with good hands. Jackson had a consistent career but likely goes undrafted. Lambert-Smith is intriguing and spent most of his time at Penn State before transferring. TeSlaa has earned love from draftniks and is a Day Three sleeper.
If you’re wondering where some of the top prospects not on this list missed out, here are a couple of examples. Texas’ Matthew Golden missed only in categories he didn’t participate in: bench, vert and broad, and the Shuttles (short shuttle and three-cone). Similar with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, who only ran a 40 during the pre-draft process. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka also failed to do several events, not attempting the bench, broad, or three-cone. The same extends to TCU’s Savion Williams, who failed to bench, broad jump, and vert, along with the short shuttle and three-cone.