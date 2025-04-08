Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Wide Receivers (2025)

Continuing our Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” 2025 draft study. After examining the defensive ends yesterday, we’re looking at the wide receivers today. A position the team has shown plenty of interest in throughout the pre-draft process. Who are the current prospects who fit best?

As always, we’re looking back at every receiver drafted in the Mike Tomlin era. We’ll build out a profile and physical/athletic thresholds and see which 2025 options fit best. Since last year’s edition, the team drafted WR Roman Wilson. We’ll add him to the list, determine if it changes our criteria, and apply that to 2025.

2024: ROMAN WILSON

Height: 5106

Weight: 185

40 Time: 4.39

Vertical: DNP

Broad: DNP

Short Shuttle: 4.07

Three-Cone: 6.89

Bench: 12

Hand Size: 9 3/8

2022: GEORGE PICKENS

Height: 6032

Weight: 200

40 Time: 4.47

Vertical: 34.5

Broad: 10’5″

Short Shuttle: DNP

Three-Cone: DNP

Bench: DNP

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

2022: CALVIN AUSTIN III

Height: 5076

Weight: 170

40 Time: 4.32

Vertical: 39

Broad: 11’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.07

Three-Cone: 6.65

Bench: 11

Hand Size: 9 1/4

2020: CHASE CLAYPOOL

Height: 6042

Weight: 238

40 Time: 4.42

Vertical: 40.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: DNP

Three-Cone: DNP

Bench: 19

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

2019: DIONTAE JOHNSON

Height: 5104

Weight: 183

40 Time: 4.53

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.45

Three-Cone: 7.09

Bench: 15

Hand Size: 9″

2018: JAMES WASHINGTON

Height: 5110

Weight: 213

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 34.5″

Broad: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three-Cone: 7.11

Bench: 14

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

2017: JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER

Height: 6012

Weight: 215

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 15

Hand Size: 10 1/2″

2016: DEMARCUS AYERS

Height: 5093

Weight: 182

40 Time: 4.72

Vertical: 35″

Broad: 10’3”

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

2015: SAMMIE COATES

Height: 6012

Weight: 212

40 Time: 4.43

Vertical: 41.5″

Broad: 10’11”

Short Shuttle 4.06

Three-Cone: 6.98

Bench: 23

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

2014: MARTAVIS BRYANT

Height: 6036

Weight: 211

40 Time: 4.42

Vertical: 39″

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle 4.15

Three-Cone: 7.18

Bench: 16

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2013: MARKUS WHEATON

Height: 5110

Weight: 189

40 Time: 4.45

Vertical: 37″

Broad: 10’0″

Short Shuttle 4.02

Three-Cone: 6.80

Bench: 20

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

JUSTIN BROWN

Height: 6031

Weight: 207

40 Time: 4.60

Vertical: 30.5″

Broad: 9’9″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 8

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

2012: TONEY CLEMONS

Height: 6021

Weight: 210

40 Time: 4.40

Vertical: 36″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 11

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2010: EMMANUEL SANDERS

Height: 5107

Weight: 186

40 Time: 4.41

Vertical: 39.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle 4.10

Three-Cone: 6.64

Bench: 12

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

ANTONIO BROWN

Height: 5101

Weight: 186

40 Time: 4.57

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 8’9″

Short Shuttle 4.18

Three-Cone: 6.98

Bench: 13

Hand Size: 9″

2009: MIKE WALLACE

Height: 6003

Weight: 199

40 Time: 4.33

Vertical: 40″

Broad: 10’9″

Short Shuttle 4.27

Three-Cone: 6.90

Bench: 14

Hand Size: 9″

2008: LIMAS SWEED

Height: 6037

Weight: 215

40 Time: 4.55

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2007: DALLAS BAKER

Height: 6031

Weight: 208

40 Time: 4.49

Vertical: 36″

Broad: 10’9″

Short Shuttle 4.19

Three-Cone: 6.69

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

Even with Roman Wilson’s addition, our criteria did not change. It remains:

Height: 5’10+ (16 of 18 players drafted)

Weight: 180+ (17 of 18)

Hand Size: 9+ (18 of 18)

Bench: 10+ (13 of 14)

40 Time: 4.55 (15 of 18)

Vert: 33+ (16 of 17)

Broad: 10’0″+ (15 of 17)

Short Shuttle: 4.30 or better (9 of 11)

Three-Cone: 7.10 or better (9 of 11)

Four Combine-invited prospects from the 2025 class checked every single box. They are:

Name/School Height Weight Hand Size Bench 40 Time Vert Broad SS 3-Cone Andrew Armstrong/Arkansas 6036 202 9 5/8 11 4.51 37.5 10’4″ 4.18 6.97 Da’Quan Felton/Virginia Tech 6046 213 9 16 4.50 35 10’2” 4.30 7.10 Jayden Higgins/Iowa State 6041 214 9 1/8 16 4.47 39 10’8” 4.28 7.05 Jalen Royals/Utah State 6000 205 9 1/2 13 4.42 36 10’1” 4.25 6.94

Armstrong is an underrated receiver who had good tape and potential. There’s good Day Three value here. Felton is another name flying under the radar, but a lack of college production (360 yards in 2024) makes him a potential workout warrior.

Higgins is firmly on the Steelers’ radar and on their pre-draft visit list. He’s an early Day Two candidate. Royals had good tape, but his 2024 season ended with a foot injury. There are some James Washington vibes here, though Royals is stronger post-catch.

There were several prospects who missed in just one category. They are:

One Box Away

Jack Bech/TCU: 40 Time (DNP)

Chimere Dike/Florida: Bench (DNP)

Tai Felton/Maryland: Three Cone (DNP)

Daniel Jackson/Minnesota: 40 Time (4.65)

Keandre Lambert-Smith/Auburn: Three Cone (DNP)

Jaylin Lane/Virginia Tech: Height (5096)

Jaylin Noel/Iowa State: Hand (8 3/4)

Isaac TeSlaa/Arkansas: Bench (DNP)

Noel is the most notable name on the list. Like Cyclones’ teammate Jayden Higgins, he came in for a pre-draft visit. He missed by a quarter-inch in hand size. That might seem insignificant, but it’s worth noting that no wide receiver drafted in the Mike Tomlin era has had sub-nine-inch hands.

Bech drew plenty of buzz during the Senior Bowl after a great week there. Felton is lanky but can run with good hands. Jackson had a consistent career but likely goes undrafted. Lambert-Smith is intriguing and spent most of his time at Penn State before transferring. TeSlaa has earned love from draftniks and is a Day Three sleeper.

If you’re wondering where some of the top prospects not on this list missed out, here are a couple of examples. Texas’ Matthew Golden missed only in categories he didn’t participate in: bench, vert and broad, and the Shuttles (short shuttle and three-cone). Similar with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, who only ran a 40 during the pre-draft process. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka also failed to do several events, not attempting the bench, broad, or three-cone. The same extends to TCU’s Savion Williams, who failed to bench, broad jump, and vert, along with the short shuttle and three-cone.