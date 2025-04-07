Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Defensive Ends (2025)

We’re back with our annual Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” studies. Yearly draft exercises determining physical and athletic thresholds for each position based on how the team has drafted during the Mike Tomlin era.

We built overall profiles for prospects in the upcoming class to see which names for 2025 fit best and are most likely to be on the organization’s radar. Because players are doing less and less testing at the NFL Combine, we’ve expanded our criteria to include Pro Day testing even understanding those times aren’t laser-official like at the Combine and can vary from team to team.

After going through the Steelers’ draft history, we’ll examine the 2025 prospects who checked every box along with the ones who missed in just one category. Starting off with defensive ends, one of the team’s biggest needs heading into the draft.

2024: LOGAN LEE

Height: 6053

Weight: 281

Arm Length: 32 1/4

40 Time: 5.05

10 Split: 1.76

Bench: 25

Vert: 31.5

Broad: 9’6″

SS: 4.37

3C: 7.16

2022: DEMARVIN LEAL

Height: 6037

Weight: 284

Arm Length: 33 1/8

40 Time: 5.00

10 Split: 1.72

Bench: 17

Vert: 30.5

Broad: 9’2″

SS: 4.49

3C: 7.20

2021: ISAIAHH LOUDERMILK

Height: 6063

Weight: 274

Arm Length: 32 5/8″

40 Time: 5.08

10 Split: 1.71

Bench: 21

Vert: 28.5″

Broad: 9’4″

SS: 4.55

3C: 7.52

2019: ISAIAH BUGGS

Height: 6031

Weight: 306

Arm Length: 30 5/8″

40 Time: 5.15

10 Split: 1.81

Bench: 20

Vert: 24.5″

Broad: 8’0″

SS: 4.83

3C: 8.01

2015: L.T. WALTON

Height: 6050

Weight: 319

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

40 Time: 5.25

10 Split: 1.78

Bench: 25

Vert: 27″

Broad: 8’7”

SS: 4.78

3C: 7.91

2014: STEPHON TUITT

Height: 6054

Weight: 304

Arm Length: 34 3/4″

2013: NICK WILLIAMS

Height: 6040

Weight: 309

Arm Length: 34 1/8″

40 Time: 4.94

10 Split: 1.70

Bench: 28

Vert: 33″

Broad: 9’3″

SS: 4.65

3C: 7.55

2011: CAM HEYWARD

Height: 6050

Weight: 294

Arm Length: 34 1/4″

Vert: 30″

2010: DOUG WORTHINGTON

Height: 6051

Weight: 292

Bench: 19

Vert 35.5″

Broad: 10’1”

2009: ZIGGY HOOD

Height: 6027

Weight: 300

40 Time: 4.97

10 Split: 1.73

Bench: 36

Vert: 34.5″

Broad: 9’8”

SS; 4.55

3C: 7.5

SONNY HARRIS

Height: 6043

Weight: 298

40 Time: 4.99 40

10 Split: 1.82

Bench: 28

Vert: 25.5″

Broad: 8’10”

SS: 4.87

3C: 8.18

2007: RYAN MCBEAN

Height: 6040

Weight: 286

Arm Length: 33 1/2″

40 Time: 5.05

10 Split: 1.76

Bench: 27

Vert: 28″

Broad; 9’0”

SS: 4.46

3C: 7.79

The Steelers drafting Logan Lee, one of four prospects who checked every box in our pre-2024 draft study last year, did not change our criteria at all. It remains:

Height: 6035+ (9 of 11)

Weight: 280+ (10 of 11)

40 Time: 5.15 (7 of 8)

10 Split: 1.85 (7 of 7)

Arm Length: 32+ inches (7 of 8)

Bench: 20+ (8 of 9)

Vert: 27+ (9 of 10)

Broad: 8’5” (8 of 9)

3C: 8.00 (6 of 8)

SS: 4.85 (7 of 8)

Five prospects invited to this year’s Combine checked every box.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time/10 Split Bench Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Darius Alexander/Toledo 6037 305 34 4.95/1.71 28 31.5 9’3” 4.79 7.60 Zeek Biggers/Georgia Tech 6054 321 34 7/8 5.09/1.74 22 34.5 9’5” 4.75 7.91 Kenneth Grant/Michigan 6035 330 33 1/2 5.13/1.72 22 31 8’9′ 4.76 7.69 Ty Robinson/Nebraska 6051 288 32 1/4 4.83/1.70 28 33.5 9’11” 4.50 7.58 Nazir Stackhouse/Georgia 6036 327 32 1/2 5.15/1.80 27 27.5 8’9″ 4.85 7.65

Grant is the most notable name on the list (and I included all potential d-line prospects, even though Grant is viewed as more of a nose tackle). He remains a Round 1 candidate. Alexander drew plenty of buzz thanks to a hot Senior Bowl week but hasn’t been mentioned as much in recent weeks. If Pittsburgh passes on defensive line in Round 1, Alexander in Round 3 becomes a possibility.

Robinson was an early call by Dave Bryan and shouldn’t be forgotten either. He could go earlier than expected and projecting him even at No. 83 overall isn’t outlandish. Biggers and Stackhouse are later-round prospects with good size while Biggers popped with plus athleticism.

Several other prospects missed in just one category. They are listed below:

One Box Away

Warren Brinson/Georgia: Three Cone (DNP)

Eric Gregory/Arkansas: Height (6032)

Ty Hamilton/Ohio State: Height (6027)

Cam Horsley/Boston College: Height (6026)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Georgia: Weight (276)

T.J. Sanders/South Carolina: Bench (DNP)

Largely a later-round crop of prospects. Hamilton is a sturdy interior defender while Horsley is a true plugging nose tackle, not a base end. Sanders could go higher in the draft and likely would’ve reached the attainable mark of 20 reps had he participated. Gregory is an interesting prospect worth further evaluation.