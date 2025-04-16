Schultz: NFL Teams High On Kyle McCord, Steelers Could Be ‘In The Mix’ For Him

Though most of the airwaves have been filled by talk of Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Jaxon Dart, it could be Syracuse QB Kyle McCord who comes away from the 2025 NFL Draft as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ newest quarterback. Despite being underdiscussed in media circles, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz hears NFL teams are big fans.

“Keep a close eye on Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, as well,” Schultz wrote in his latest FOX Sports’ NFL Confidential. “The nation’s most prolific passer last season…is generally viewed in higher regard by teams than most draft analysts (and certainly most fans).”

McCord is publicly viewed as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. In Dane Brugler’s draft guide, McCord is the seventh-best quarterback with a third- to fourth-round projection.

“The Jets and Steelers — regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers signs — will be looking to draft a quarterback. McCord could be in the mix for either club,” Schultz wrote of where he may land.

After transferring from Ohio State, McCord led the Orange to a successful season in 2024. He led college football with 4,779 passing yards while his 34 touchdowns ranked fifth nationwide. The NFL loves a winner and McCord helped Syracuse finish with its first 10-win season since 2018.

Schultz notes teams were impressed by how McCord collected those wins, too.

“One stat that caught the eye of an NFC scout? The fact McCord went 9-4 in college when trailing,” he wrote.

His most notable comeback occurred late in the season against No. 8 Miami (FL) and soon-to-be No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward. Trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, Syracuse tied the game by the early third and outscored Miami 28-17 in the second half to score a massive 42-38 victory. McCord was excellent, throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Though some have questioned his arm strength, our scouting report spoke highly of his physical tools. We gave him a fourth-round grade with a Gardner Minshew II comparison.

McCord is one of four quarterbacks the Steelers brought in for a visit this draft cycle, though they didn’t send any big decision-maker to his Pro Day. Only intern Anthony Rooney attended. Still, the fact he came in for a visit is notable and puts McCord in play should Pittsburgh search for a quarterback at No. 83 or No. 123.