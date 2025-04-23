Russini Hears Steelers Looking To ‘Move Out’ Of 21st Pick

For the first time in more than two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade down in the first round of the NFL Draft. Rumors are split between the Steelers drafting QB Shedeur Sanders or moving down from the 21st overall pick. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini hears the latter, the latest to believe Pittsburgh could be sliding down Thursday night.

“The last time I checked in, Pittsburgh was trying to move out,” Russini said Wednesday on her Scoop City podcast with co-host Chase Daniel. “They were trying to get outta their spot.”

Though not confirmed, the Steelers ostensibly aren’t considering Sanders if they are looking to trade out of that spot. More likely, the team would trade down for additional draft capital while still targeting a defensive lineman in a deep class.

Pittsburgh last moved down in the first round in 2001, trading from No. 16 to N0. 19. Armed with just six draft picks, GM Omar Khan essentially confirmed trading up in the draft isn’t likely, telling reporters Tuesday the team is likely either to stick at No. 21 or trade down. The Steelers hold just two selections within the top 120 picks, providing plenty of incentive to trade and acquire additional capital.

It takes two to tango and finding a trade partner is required. While the draft is light on talent, teams like the Houston Texans at No. 25 could be motivated to move up for an offensive tackle. This offseason, the Texans traded OT Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders and need to do a better job protecting QB C.J. Stroud.

It would be a logical move for Pittsburgh. Move down four spots from No. 21 to No. 25, acquire a third-round pick, and still take a defensive lineman. Our trade scenario posted over the weekend had the Steelers sending No. 21 and No. 156 (their fifth-round pick) for No. 25 and No. 89.

Tomorrow will bring answers and no reporting should be treated as ironclad, especially on a day where Russini had one report immediately refuted. But she’s not the only one to suggest the idea and there’s logic in Pittsburgh waiting a little bit longer to make its first-round choice.