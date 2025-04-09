‘It Does Matter’; Steelers DL Cam Heyward Wants QB Shedeur Sanders To Stop Patting The Ball

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a long look at QB Shedeur Sanders before the 2025 NFL Draft. They need a starting quarterback, and he is the top one they might have a shot at. That they might have a shot, though, tells you that he comes with some flaws.
The “flaw” most widely discussed recently came from his pre-draft workout. During on-air drills throwing to wide receivers, Sanders exhibited a tendency to pat the ball. One draft analyst pointed this out, and it started a debate, with even NFL players weighing in on both sides. Cameron Heyward used his Not Just Football podcast to share his thoughts, as well.
“It does matter”, the Steelers defensive lineman said of Shedeur Sanders’ habit of patting the ball. “You’re providing more time for, one, the defender on the line to get a strip sack. If you’re bringing it down to just coil the ball a little bit, that’s more time for us to really get after it”.
Heyward is speaking from a defender’s perspective, and defensive players seem to think that the patting matters more than the offensive players who weighed in. He mentioned Giants WR Darius Slayton, who was most favorable toward Sanders. Considering New York could draft Sanders, though, there might be a more pragmatic motive.
Cameron Heyward has been in the NFL for a long time, though, and wouldn’t share such thoughts if he wasn’t serious about them, with some conviction. The seven-time Pro Bowler thinks Sanders needs to work on not patting the ball, because it will be a problem for him.
“You’re just providing more time for a defender at the line. And I’ve seen a lot of corners jump routes that way”, Heyward said, suggesting that if Sanders keeps patting the ball at the NFL level professional defensive backs will expose him. “You start to look at every part of a quarterback and when he’s ready to settle and when he’s ready to throw. That’s something guys are gonna look at”.
The Steelers could draft Shedeur Sanders if he falls in the draft—perhaps if teams start worrying about the patting. Even if it is an issue, though, it isn’t one that should scare teams off. It’s something that you can work on with a player, something that isn’t as easy to do in college.
And perhaps the Steelers are more conditioned than most teams to overlook the issue. They improved Justin Fields’ mechanics last year, so they must feel they can work with Shedeur Sanders, too. It’s surely a habit they would want him to break, though. “You want your quarterback to get that out of his system”, as Heyward said.