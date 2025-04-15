Ex-Steelers CB Patrick Peterson Shares His Post-Retirement Plans

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Patrick Peterson officially retired yesterday; he also shared his post-retirement plans. While that outline included the usual foray into the media, he also talked about staying in the game. Not with any kind of formal plan, but more of a general desire to remain involved in football.

After a 13-year NFL career, and a year out of the game, Peterson hung up his cleats—with the Arizona Cardinals. They drafted him fifth overall in 2011, and there he spent the next decade. In reality, he only spent one year with the Steelers. But that was also his last stop, an impactful one on him, and perhaps on Joey Porter Jr. as well. In the late stages of his career, he had the opportunity to serve as mentor, which may have scratched an itch.

“What’s next for me? I want to hopefully get into the media world. Or find a way I can help the Cardinals win a championship, because I’m still missing my ring, too”, Patrick Peterson said yesterday during a press conference formalizing his retirement. “Me and Mr. B [Michael Bidwell] can talk about that later”, he joked.

Peterson already dabbles in the media via a podcast he co-hosts with his cousin, former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden. During his one-year stint with the Steelers, their All Things Covered platform earned a lot of coverage. It’s no longer uncommon for active players to have a podcast, of course, and this year, the Steelers added another. CB Darius Slay, replacing Donte Jackson who replaced Patrick Peterson, is the next player-media defensive back in line.

But Patrick Peterson seems to have bigger ambitions than an informal podcast. And it’s a path many former players take, often immediately upon retirement. He didn’t say explicitly that he wants to hop into the announcing booth, but perhaps it’s a possibility.

“I want to get into the media. I want to get behind the camera and be able to express my thoughts, input, being able to give the fans, the viewers something that they may not know about the game”, Peterson said. I assume that he meant in front of the camera, though, and not behind it.

“That’s what I want to do, because I love the game still, dearly. And I still can play—but I do not want to play. So let’s just get that out there”, Peterson stressed, “I can still play, but I do not want to play. I’m having a good time right now, enjoying my time with the family, golfing with my buddies, still traveling”.

Patrick Peterson finished his playing days as the NFL’s active leader in interceptions with 36. He recorded two with the Steelers in 2023, but they opted to release him after the season ended. He claimed they kept the door open to re-sign him, but that never surfaced. Outside of a visit or two, no team ever made serious overtures to sign him at age 34. Now officially putting his playing days behind him, it’s time to move on to the next chapter—but still in football. And perhaps still in an NFL facility?