Ex-Steeler Patrick Peterson Retires From NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Patrick Peterson announced his retirement from the NFL today during a special event hosted by the Arizona Cardinals. Before he was a Steeler for a lone season in 2023, Peterson played 10 seasons for the Cardinals after being their fifth overall selection in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He also played with the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons prior to Pittsburgh.

Here is the broadcast posted by the Cardinals on X.

Arizona Cardinals celebrate Patrick Peterson as he retires a Cardinal https://t.co/5nHW37m9Lk — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 14, 2025

One of the best to ever do it. @P2, you set the standard. pic.twitter.com/QQaxsOojYB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 14, 2025

Peterson will undoubtedly end up a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day due to an impressive list of accolades during his 13-season career. He made eight-straight Pro Bowls starting with his rookie season and made the first-team All-Pro list three times over his first five seasons. He was also a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade team.

In addition to his stats on defense, Peterson was a prolific punt return specialist for the Cardinals. He had an astounding four touchdown returns in his rookie season.

In 201 games played, Peterson logged 652 total tackles, 36 INTs, 122 total passes defensed, two INTs returned for touchdowns, two forced fumbles and 15 tackles for loss.

Availability is just as important to a player’s resume as the peak of their play, and Peterson was an absolute iron man. He didn’t miss a game during the first eight seasons of his career and only missed 10 total games over the last five seasons.

During the question-and-answer portion of his announcement, Peterson said that his goal is to be in the media, or to potentially help the Cardinals win a Super Bowl by working with the team in some capacity.

“I want to hopefully get into the media world or find a way how I can help the Cardinals win a championship because I’m still missing my ring, too,” Peterson said.

While he feels that he can still play, Peterson made it clear: “I no longer want to.”

Peterson was asked why he retired with the Cardinals.

“It was a no-brainer,” Peterson said. “At the end of the day, this is where my legacy is. This is where my legacy started.”

The Steelers had Peterson around for the end of his career and his last game will always have been played in the Black and Gold.