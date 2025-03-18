Are Steelers Running Risk Of Another Patrick Peterson With Darius Slay?

Are the Steelers running the risk of another Patrick Peterson with Darius Slay?

The Steelers opted not to re-sign Donte Jackson, going instead for Darius Slay, who is even older. While Slay didn’t intercept a pass in the regular season last year, he still played at a high level. Then again, Patrick Peterson had a pretty good season the year before the Steelers signed him.

In fact, Darius Slay is older than Patrick Peterson was when signing with the Steelers. Slay is already 34 years old but hasn’t seen a major drop-off. In fact, prior to last season, he made the Pro Bowl in six out of seven seasons. He has at least 13 passes defensed in each of the past three years.

In his final season with the Vikings, Peterson intercepted five passes and recorded 15 passes defensed, though. Even in Pittsburgh, he had two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. If you’re just looking at the numbers, you’re not getting the full picture. The Steelers let him go after one season, and I can’t help but note that they only signed Darius Slay to a one-year deal.

Part of the evaluation process is that you can’t seamlessly translate a player from one team to another. Slay has benefited from playing on one of the best defenses in the league, and the Steelers merely aspire to that title.

At the same time, perhaps stronger cornerback play from Slay and Joey Porter Jr. will help the pass rush, and suddenly, the Steelers will have a top-three defensive unit again. Perhaps Minkah Fitzpatrick having two (or three) cornerbacks he can trust in front of him unlocks his playmaking skills. Perhaps Slay really is just good, even if he is 34 years old, and that’s all there is to it.

We’ll know one way or another by the end of the year, but one thing is certain: Darius Slay is not a long-term solution for the Steelers, but they hope he is a nice stopgap. Age will catch up with him sooner rather than later, but can he outrun Father Time in 2025?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.