Steelers Well-Represented At Pitt Pro Day

Though it’s hardly a “trip,” the Pittsburgh Steelers are highly visible at Pitt Panthers Pro Day Wednesday. Held at the practice facility shared by both teams, assistant general manager Andy Weidl, special teams coordinator Danny Smith, offensive line coach Pat Meyer, tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts, wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, and Scouting Coordinator Casey Weidl are all reportedly in attendance, per 93.7 The Fan and reporter Amanda Godsey.

#Steelers reps at #Pitt Pro Day

-Andy Weidl, Zach Azzanni(WR), Danny Smith {special teams), Fredo Roberts(TE), Pat Meyer(OL) — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 26, 2025

All 32 NFL teams are at Pitt’s Pro Day. From the Steelers, special teams coordinator Danny Smith, OL coach Pat Meyer, TE coach Alfredo Roberts, and scouting coordinator Casey Weidl are present. — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) March 26, 2025

Godsey notes DB Gerald Alexander also attended and conducted drills.

The Panthers aren’t projected to have any highly-drafted prospects but have a couple players who could hear their name called on Day Three of the NFL Draft. Kicker Ben Sauls is one of the best legs of his class and had a local visit with the team earlier this month. Routinely connecting from 50-plus yards, he made 21-of-24 field goals and all 44 of his extra points in 2024.

For his career, Sauls made 81.3-percent of his field goals and served as the team’s kickoff specialist, recording six career tackles. Thanks to Chris Boswell’s career year, Pittsburgh won’t draft a kicker but could pursue Sauls as an undrafted free agent.

Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield received a Combine invite, though he suffered a leg injury during his on-field workout. Prior to that, he weighed in at 5113, 186 pounds and ran a 4.59 40, jumped 36-inches in the vert, and 10’4″ in the broad. An Akron transfer, he caught 52 passes for 813 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He could be a late Day Three selection.

Tight end Gavin Bartholomew had a hot start to his college career, catching 28 passes and four touchdowns from Kenny Pickett during his freshman year. Uneven quarterback play hindered his production the next two years but he finished with career bests in receptions (38) while again finding the end zone four times in 2024. A fellow Combine invite, he measured in at 6045, 246 pounds and ran a 4.70 40.

Pitt also hosted small school prospects from around the region for the workout. That included Slippery Rock DB Eddie Faulkner Jr., son of Steelers’ running backs coach Eddie Faulkner. He recorded 53 tackles and four forced fumbles while serving as a team captain his senior year. His vertical was an impressive 37.5-inches.

At Pitt pro day, where they’re letting Slippery Rock cornerback Eddie Faulkner — son of the Steelers running backs coach — work out for NFL scouts too. He just put up 37.5 inches in the vertical. pic.twitter.com/bPuGsQCPy5 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) March 26, 2025

Taking inventory of who is attending today’s workout is as notable for knowing who isn’t on another campus. Despite Ohio State WR Emeke Egbuka working out in Columbus, Azzanni did not make the trip. But Pittsburgh is well-represented there with Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attending.