Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan Attend Ohio State Pro Day

After missing a usual stop at Michigan, Mike Tomlin is back on the Pro Day trail with a stop at Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ Wednesday workout. Tomlin, along with GM Omar Khan, was spotted watching the slew of talented prospects expected to hear their name called in next month’s draft. NFL Network’s Stacy Dales reported both Tomlin and Khan are in Columbus.

Tomlin was one of six head coaches while Khan was one of six GMs in attendance. The Bears, Falcons and Saints sent both their GM and head coach in addition to the Steelers, according to Dales.

In attendance at Ohio State’s Pro Day: 141 total NFL personnel Coaches (6)

Ben Johnson – Bears

Raheem Morris – Falcons

Kellen Moore – Saints

Brian Schottenheimer – Cowboys

Mike Tomlin – Steelers

Mike Vrabel – Patriots GMs (5)

Terry Fontenot – Falcons

Brian Gutenkunst -… — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 26, 2025

Pittsburgh missed the Wolverines’ Pro Day last Friday, Tomlin and GM Omar Khan spending the day with QB Aaron Rodgers instead.

Offensively, there’s a half-dozen prospects the team could be considering drafting. Offensively, WR Emeka Egbuka could be a first-round target. One of the class’s top receivers, he left school as its all-time receptions leader and will bring a combination of sure hands, smooth hands, and blocking to the NFL. The odds of Pittsburgh drafting a wide receiver took a hit following the trade for WR DK Metcalf but can’t be ruled out. Egbuka fits as well as any plausible option.

QB Will Howard will look to bounce back after a shaky NFL Combine performance. Transferring to Ohio State after a four-year career at Kansas State, Howard helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship. Closer to the mold of an old-school pocket passer, Howard shows touch and accuracy to all levels of the field. There are questions about his velocity and athleticism.

Ohio State boasts a pair of top-1o0 running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. A true thunder-and-lightning combination in Columbus. Henderson is a home run threat who averaged a scorching 7.1 yards per carry in 2024. Concerns include his power and checkered medical history. Judkins transferred from Ole Miss and rushed for over 1,000 yards in his lone year with the Buckeyes, his third-straight 1,000-yard campaign. A nose for the end zone with 50 career touchdowns, Judkins has power but lacks long speed after bulking up throughout his career.

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons could be the first Buckeye drafted, though he’s less likely to be in play for Pittsburgh. OT Donovan Jackson, who toughed out a Combine injury, and C Seth McLaughlin make up other draftable offensive prospects.

Defensively, Ohio State features pass rushers Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau. Combined, the two racked up 21.5 sacks for the Buckeyes’ great 2024 defense and should be taken within the top 75 selections. DT Tyleik Williams is one of the draft’s best run stuffers and also offers some sub-package value, making him a good fit in Pittsburgh. Projected to be a second-round pick, the Steelers may not be in position to draft him without making a trade.

Elsewhere, CB Denzel Burke had an inconsistent final season but at his best was viewed as a top-round talent. There’s also safeties Lathan Ransom and Jordan Hancock.

