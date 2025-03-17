Pelissero: Jameis Winston To Visit Giants Amid Aaron Rodgers Waiting Game

The actions of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants seem to tell a story when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes that has lasted a full week now. The Steelers haven’t been hosting other options for visits while the Giants have. According to Tom Pelissero, Jameis Winston is the latest veteran quarterback to visit the Giants while the waiting game for Rodgers continues.

Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday, per sources. While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers' decision, it's continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick.

Winston’s visit is scheduled for Tuesday. At this point, Rodgers will probably still be stringing the league along without any real updates. Winston will become the third veteran quarterback to visit the Giants over the past week. The first two were Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson. According to various insider reports, the Wilson meeting in New York went well.

Even though the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal, they would still need to sign a veteran quarterback to back him up if they miss out on Rodgers. Winston would presumably be one of those options along with Flacco. Even if the Steelers end up drafting a quarterback in the third or fourth round, they’d need another QB with starting experience to group with Rudolph and the rookie.

Given the Giants’ activity at quarterback, could they know they are Rodgers’ third and final option? Reports point toward Rodgers waiting for the Vikings to give him an offer or not. If the Vikings pass, the Steelers would seem to be the next option given their recent track record and a chance for Rodgers to compete in the playoffs now. On the flipside, could the Steelers’ lack of visits with veteran players mean that they are pretty confident that Rodgers will choose them in the end?

These are the questions that Rodgers is forcing teams to ask as very little concrete information has surfaced over the past week.