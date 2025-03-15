Russell Wilson’s Meeting With Giants Seems To Have Went ‘Well,’ Insider Says

As the offseason continues, rumors have connected the Pittsburgh Steelers to almost every available quarterback. First, it was Justin Fields, who Pittsburgh made an offer to. Once Fields signed with the New York Jets, the Steelers joined the waiting game for Aaron Rodgers. Some analysts are even throwing Kirk Cousins out there as a possible solution. Through all of this, there’s been surprisingly little talk about their other 2024 starter, Russell Wilson.

Wilson had recent meetings with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, things seem to be going well with Wilson and the Giants, particularly.

“He [Russell Wilson] left Cleveland yesterday afternoon, got in early for some dinner to meet with some Giants’ folks throughout this process and as far as I know, he has not left yet,” Fowler said on Sportscenter on Friday. “So, it seems like it’s been a meeting that’s going well.”

It’s been a busy few days for Wilson. He met with the Browns on Thursday, and as Fowler states, he flew into New York soon after. In between those visits, he had to deal with TMZ catching him flying coach.

TMZ trying to get some info out of Russell Wilson in New York 🤣😂 #steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/R76WJsOY4r — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2025

The Giants have reportedly already made an offer for Rodgers. The case could be made that Rodgers is Plan A for both the Steelers and Giants. For Wilson, that’s obviously not ideal. He expressed earlier in the offseason that he’d like to return to Pittsburgh. Whether he’d still like to do that, given the Steelers apparent lack of interest in a reunion, remains up in the air.

As for the Giants, they would make sense for Wilson. They have the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, which they could use on a quarterback. If they do, Wilson is a good bridge option. He can still play some good football, as he showed during the middle of the 2024 season. He also has a career full of things he could teach to a young quarterback.

Despite Wilson’s desire to return to the Steelers at the beginning of the offseason, Fowler reports that he’s kept the Giants in mind.

“Wilson has always looked at the Giants though, at least for the last month, as a viable option for himself, so it could shake out the way he expected,” Fowler said.

There’s still a good chance that these two quarterbacks go to the Giants and Steelers anyway. However, the Steelers have pegged Wilson as their Plan B throughout the offseason. If Wilson and the Giants continue to pick up steam, the Steelers are going to have to make some important decisions while they continue to wait for Rodgers, since the Vikings are in the mix for him as well.