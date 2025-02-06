PFF Names Steelers As Potential Landing Spot For DeAndre Hopkins

While the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t pull off a trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins during the 2024 regular season, he could wind up in Pittsburgh after hitting the free agent market this offseason. Pro Football Focus named the Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers as two potential landing spots for Hopkins, who will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs acquired Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans via trade earlier this season, and since coming to Kansas City, Hopkins has 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns. On the season, he’s hauled in 56 receptions for 610 yards and five scores.

Hopkins will be 33 heading into next season and is past his prime, but he can still be a productive wideout and would be an upgrade for Pittsburgh’s passing attack and likely wouldn’t cost too much money. PFF projects Hopkins to land a two-year deal worth $26.95 million with $15 million guaranteed.

PFF also has the Steelers as a landing spot for QB Justin Fields, who started the first six games of the season for the team. Notably, Pittsburgh wasn’t listed as a landing spot for QB Russell Wilson, with the Las Vegas Raiders listed as his only potential destination. For what it’s worth, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said he doesn’t expect Wilson to land with the Steelers or the Raiders for next season.

Pittsburgh has to upgrade its receiving corps this offseason, and it may prefer to do so through free agency with a veteran rather than taking a receiver early in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers have other needs to address, and they may choose to pay a receiver rather than passing over another position of need, such as defensive line, early in the draft. Hopkins would bring a veteran presence to the room and someone who could possibly help mentor WR George Pickens, whose tenure in Pittsburgh has been marred at times by attitude issues.

PFF believes that Hopkins may prioritize joining a contender after experiencing success with Kansas City, and the Steelers’ quarterback situation could play a factor in whether they’re viewed as a contender. Owner Art Rooney II said the team will likely bring back only one of Fields or Wilson, and it seems to be trending in the direction that Fields could be Pittsburgh’s starter next season, although no decision will likely be made until after the NFL Scouting Combine.

No matter who is under center, the Steelers will need to add at receiver, and DeAndre Hopkins could be a solid fit to pair on the outside with Pickens.