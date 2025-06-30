Depot After Dark: Rodgers Fantasy Projection, Steelers Named Among Most Interesting Teams, No Supplemental Draft

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

AARON RODGERS FANTASY FOOTBALL BREAKDOWN

With the NFL season and fantasy football drafts fast approaching, Pro Football Focus’ Nathan Jahnke broke down Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Aaron Rodgers’ fantasy viability in his new home. While Rodgers might be useful in deeper leagues, Jahnke concluded that Rodgers is unlikely to be a viable starter in his age-41 season.

“At 41 years old, there is little reason to expect Rodgers to return to his fantasy starter form after rarely finishing as a top-12 fantasy quarterback the last three seasons. However, in superflex leagues, he should generally be a fantasy starter, as there is not as much fear of him getting benched as a few other options.”

It’s not much of a surprise given that Rodgers hasn’t been putting up the production he did during the prime of his career, and in Pittsburgh, there are questions about his supporting cast. Additionally, the Steelers may not want to lean on Rodgers too much and as a result, it could hurt his counting stats, which is all that really matters in fantasy football.

STEELERS NAMED ONE OF MOST INTERESTING TEAMS

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes the Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers is worth “several popcorn-eating gifs” and named the Steelers among the eight most interesting teams heading into the 2025 NFL season. Gagnon writes that there’s intrigue on several levels with Rodgers, as if he crashes and burns, it will be a storyline, and if he’s able to lead the Steelers to the playoffs, it will be intriguing.

There’s no doubt that the Steelers are under a microscope this year. They’re one of the NFL’s biggest brands, and signing a four-time MVP in Rodgers who has made a lot of headlines over the past few seasons makes them a team to watch this season. They’re a team that’s discussed nearly every day by the national media, and training camp hasn’t even started yet. When we see Rodgers hit the field, it’s only going to ramp up, and there will be a lot to discuss when it comes to his tenure in Pittsburgh.

NO SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT THIS OFFSEASON

For the second year in a row, the NFL won’t be holding a supplemental draft. The Athletic reported on Friday that the event won’t be held this offseason.

The NFL held a supplemental draft in 2023, but no players were selected. It was the first time one was held since 2019. The Supplemental Draft was created to give players whose collegiate eligibility was affected but who did not enter the NFL Draft. Notable players selected in past supplemental drafts include WR Cris Carter, QB Bernie Kosar and recently, S Jalen Thompson, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 supplemental draft.

There were no players ruled eligible for the supplemental draft, hence why the league isn’t holding one. If players were eligible, the league would hold the event, but that wasn’t the case this season. Traditionally, there’s only a small pool of available players, with just two being eligible the last time the draft was held in 2023.