With Jalen Ramsey, Dalton Wasserman Thinks Steelers Might Have ‘The Best Trio Of Corners’ In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going all-in on the 2025 season. The Steelers continued those efforts Monday, trading for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins. With Ramsey now in tow, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman thinks the Steelers might have the best cornerback room in the league.

“This Steelers’ defense was really good, but cornerback was a huge weakness last year… Now you look at this secondary, with Darius Slay added, with Jalen Ramsey added, with Joey Porter Jr. still as that third starter out there… This Steelers’ defense has gotten a lot better. If they’re the best defense in football, then you’re not asking this offense to do a whole lot… That’s one of the best trio of corners in football, if not the best,” Wasserman said on a live stream on PFF’s YouTube channel on Monday.

It’s a shocking move, to say the least. To land Jalen Ramsey, the Steelers had to part ways with Minkah Fitzpatrick. All things considered, the Steelers defense is going to look very different in 2025. Regarding their cornerback room, there’s now a ton of talent. Wasserman is right that it may be the best in the NFL.

As for Ramsey himself, he’s still able to play quality football. He’s been consistent throughout his career, but despite turning 30 last year, Ramsey was a bright spot on an otherwise weak Dolphins defense. He grabbed two interceptions, and allowed a passer rating of 83.2 when targeted.

Ramsey now joins a cornerback room with another talented veteran in Darius Slay. Slay was brought in on a one-year deal and seemed likely to start opposite of Joey Porter Jr. He’s coming off a solid season with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and was signed not only for his talent, but his veteran experience that could help Porter along.

Speaking of Porter, he’s now in an excellent situation. Not only does he have Slay, who’s already been trying to mentor him. He’s now also got one of the best cornerbacks in recent memory to learn from in Jalen Ramsey.

It’s a major change, especially with Fitzpatrick now out of the picture. The Steelers do have two solid safeties in DeShon Elliot and Juan Thornhill. However, Ramsey could end up playing at safety at times as well, with that position making sense for his skill set.

We’ll have to see how these three line up on the field together. But it’s really hard to find anything to complain about in this cornerback room.