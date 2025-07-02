‘We Had To Change The Whole Game Plan:’ Jets CB Discusses Difficulty Preparing For Fields, Wilson Last Season

Hours before kickoff, the New York Jets still didn’t know what quarterback they were facing. With a seemingly fully healthy Russell Wilson and definitely coy Mike Tomlin, intentionally refusing to divulge the team’s Week Seven starter last season, Jets CB Sauce Gardner and the rest of his defense was left guessing. Would Justin Fields get another chance or would Wilson make his Steelers’ debut?

“I just remember having to go against him and us changing the whole game plan,” Gardner told The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. “I remember we had to play the Steelers and we didn’t know if Justin was gonna play or not and who was gonna be the starter. We had to change the whole game plan for Justin. Just for him to not even play that game. Just for Russ to be the starter. So then we went back to the other game plan like the night before.”

Fields started the first six weeks after Wilson tweaked a calf injury shortly before Week One. Slowly working his way back to health, Pittsburgh rode with Fields the first six weeks without much question. Heading into the Jets game, Wilson was deemed cleared for full practice participation, opening the door for him to start over Fields and leading to a week-long debate over who should start.

Tomlin never gave a direct answer, only telling reporters a decision had been made but was being kept in-house. Later, players would reveal Tomlin told the team during a Monday meeting Wilson would start, giving the organization clarity but leaving New York in the dark. Despite Wilson receiving first-team reps and every report indicating he would start, the Jets needed to be ready for either quarterback. Wilson and Fields have differing styles requiring different game plans, stressing New York’s ability to prepare.

Ultimately, Wilson got the nod and had an impressive showing. He completed 16-of-29 passes for 264-yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a 37-15 win. Wilson outperformed Aaron Rodgers, picked twice as the Jets were shut out and shut down in the second half.

Fields and Rodgers swapped teams this offseason. Fields inked a two-year deal with the Jets while Rodgers signed a one-year pact in what’s expected to be his final NFL season. Now getting to watch Fields as a teammate, Gardner’s been impressed.

“I could just tell he’s been locked in…he’s getting to the facility early, being one of the last people to leave.”

Garnder said Fields made a handful of “Rodgers-like” throws during OTAs. His first regular season test will come against Rodgers’ Steelers in Week One in what might be the most storyline-packed game of the NFL’s opening slate.