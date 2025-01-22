Would Steelers Firing Teryl Austin Even Make Much Difference?

Would the Steelers firing Teryl Austin even make much difference?

Steelers fans angry with the current state of the team have called for blood, and Teryl Austin has received a lot of those calls—at least from those who know they are not getting Mike Tomlin’s blood. The Steelers’ defense played poorly down the stretch, communication issues suddenly running rampant.

The most logical approach to fix such issues, one might think, is changing the defensive coordinator. In many ways, though, Teryl Austin is not the Steelers’ defensive coordinator, but rather Mike Tomlin is. Former Steelers DC Keith Butler admitted as much on his way into retirement prior to Austin’s promotion.

So that leaves the obvious question: would the Steelers firing Austin even make a difference? If the defense is essentially Tomlin’s, how much would Austin’s firing achieve? Obviously, it’s not like he doesn’t do anything at all, as every coach plays some part. So many view him as a figurehead, though.

And if Austin is even in a sense a figurehead of the defense, it’s likely that the Steelers would hire another figurehead to replace him. After all, Tomlin already latched onto the defense at the end of Dick LeBeau’s tenure. He also wielded considerable power throughout Butler’s tenure, and nothing indicates anything has changed.

The only conceivable possibility of meaningful change, from where I sit, would have to come from the ownership. If Art Rooney II were to issue a directive to Tomlin for his vision for the Steelers, that is seemingly what it might take. In other words, go find me a defensive coordinator who will actually run the show, independent of you. But that’s not going to happen at the outset of a $50 million extension, now is it?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defensed matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.