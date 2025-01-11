Will Steelers Play Justin Fields Vs. Ravens, And How Much?

Will the Steelers play Justin Fields against the Ravens, and if so, how much?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, or so they think. Or perhaps they don’t — I suppose this offseason will tell us what they really think. After all, last season told us plenty about the Steelers’ feelings on their quarterback position, turning over the entire group.

But the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson to start and only traded for Justin Fields after fulfilling Kenny Pickett’s request. Wilson’s training camp injury allowed them to get a very, very long look at Fields, though. And they continued to use him in select moments, even after Wilson took over.

Fields hasn’t played in a few weeks, partially due to an injury he suffered in the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles. But he is healthy and ready to go now, and the Ravens are preparing to see him. He did play a bit in the first meeting between the two teams but was unavailable for the second.

Still, for the most part, the Steelers have been pretty sparing with how they use Justin Fields. By and large, they have let Russell Wilso run the show. At times, they did employ Fields in some key moments, even in goal-to-go or third-down situations.

The speculation around Fields isn’t just because he’s healthy again, or even because it’s now the playoffs. The Steelers’ four-game losing streak and Wilson’s play during it has fueled a lot of the conversation. Some have even claimed that if the Steelers were smart, they would play Fields instead of Wilson.

I think I can say with a high degree of confidence that isn’t happening, if only for the reason that they then wasted their entire week of practice. They prepared for Russell Wilson to start, not Justin Fields. But it’s hard to imagine the Steelers’ offense suffering by using Fields. It’s not like they’ve been on fire lately, held to 17 points or less amid a four-game losing streak. If he can provide any kind of spark, you might as well find out.

