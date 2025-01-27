Which Steelers Free Agents Are Pittsburgh Better Off Losing?

Which pending free agents are the Steelers better off losing?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a bunch of players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, which you can review here. We just discussed which players from the list the Steelers can’t afford to lose, and now we do the opposite. Or something close to the opposite, anyway: which players are they better off parting company with?

Let’s start off with what, I think, is the most important variable, which is money. This is a business, with contracts, and we can’t talk about free agency without talking about compensation. How valuable a player is to the Steelers directly ties into who much he costs.

But there are some players the Steelers are better off bidding farewell to regardless of price tag, too. I suspect the most obvious name you will mention is CB Cameron Sutton, who played a large role in the defense at the end of the season. He also just so happened to play a large role in the defense’s decline at the end of the season.

The other big name, I think, is T Dan Moore Jr. A four-year starter at left tackle, he is likely to command a decent salary in free agency. But the Steelers have two young pedigreed tackles already, and Moore also regressed at the end of the season. We spent so much time early on talking about his professionalism and good start, but did his quality of play last? Certainly not. So unless he has a surprisingly weak market and he is open to being a backup, you have to pass. At least, that is likely the prevailing view, and the likelihood is he will be unaffordable for the Steelers.

How about Mike Williams, who cost the Steelers a fifth-round pick? He made $10 million in free agency last year, but surely he won’t see a similar deal in 2025. The question is, at what price is he worth considering bringing back? Is that price above a Veteran Salary Benefit deal, and if so, by how much?

There are certainly other names worth debating, like Donte Jackson, Van Jefferson, and, naturally, the quarterbacks. At this point, it seems likely the Steelers will retain either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields—not both.

But there is a legitimate discussion to be had about whether bringing either of them back makes sense. The Steelers also have to consider that within the broader context of the 2025 quarterback landscape. Neither Wilson nor Fields may seem like tickets to the Super Bowl, but who that will be available could be?

