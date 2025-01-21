Watch: Mike Tomlin Gets Trolled In New ‘Cancun’ Bleacher Report Video

In what’s become a predictable pattern, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a quick playoff exit and remain without a postseason win for eight seasons. It’s made Mike Tomlin and the team an easy target of Bleacher Report’s Gridiron Heights series, the latest episode featuring the joys of “Cancun” for all the teams sent home during the playoffs.

While the video didn’t feature Tomlin alone, he intro’d the clip and was the unofficial spokesman.

New Gridiron Heights with Mike Tomlin in Cancun: "Ah, Mr. Coach Tomlin, we've been expecting you." 🤣😂💀 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/yMsRGDTBAU — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 21, 2025

Later in the video, Tomlin gets greeted by a referee/restaurant host who says, “Ah, Mr. Coach Tomlin. We’ve been expecting you.”

Pittsburgh’s 28-14 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens was their latest one-and-done. The same occurred in 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2023. Four of those five were Wild Card losses, while the ’17 defeat came in the Divisional Round, spoiling a potent Steelers’ offense that looked like possible Super Bowl contenders.

The Steelers’ current playoff drought is the team’s longest of the post-merger era and their six straight postseason losses tie the Miami Dolphins for the NFL’s longest active streak. Low marks for an organization whose standard is supposed to be competing for Super Bowls. Tomlin told reporters he puts the weight of that streak on his shoulders, the commonality for all these defeats.

Other nuggets from the video include Tomlin asking staff to remove the “riff-raff,” with QB Russell Wilson and WR George Pickens in the background lounging by the pool.

Both players have uncertain futures with the team. Wilson is a pending free agent, while Pickens will likely angle for a long-term extension. Pittsburgh could trade him instead.

Of course, Tomlin and the Steelers aren’t the only ones being poked fun at. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold, and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert all make appearances. There are even some “cameos” by sports stars in other leagues, like the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid.

The video ends with a group, including Tomlin, sending one final message.

“Cancun. It’s like a reward even when you don’t deserve one.”

The Steelers will look to snap their postseason streak in 2025. If not, they’ll be right back in “Cancun” for another long offseason.