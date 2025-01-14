The Steelers Entered 2024 With Two Goals. They Failed Both.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into 2024 with two clear objectives to define their season as successful. Of course, winning the Super Bowl remains the ultimate goal, but knowing that only one of 32 teams can hoist a Lombardi, more realistic definitions of success could be drawn elsewhere—measures of tangible progress to push this team forward to winning their seventh trophy.

1. Win a playoff game.

2. Find a quarterback of the future (or at least 2025).

For a time, Pittsburgh felt on track to do both. They were 10-3, comfortable atop the division, with Russell Wilson looking revived in the Steelers’ friendlier system. But with a five-game losing streak that sent the team crashing to a halt, they’ve failed both of those mission-critical objectives.

Their season ended in another one-and-done, as they were embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens on the road. Losing is one thing and bad enough. Getting dog-walked as Baltimore had one of the most successful rushing performances in playoff history is another. Pittsburgh played with little pride and physicality, getting beat up on both sides of the trenches. Their playoff drought sits at eight years and six games, marks that haven’t been accomplished post-merger.

The quarterback position is in flux. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are pending free agents, and it’s unclear whether the team will gravitate toward either or neither. Both have publicly expressed the desire to return, but given their increased costs, it’s unlikely that both will be retained.

Wilson is the veteran leader who immediately connected with Mike Tomlin. Even at 36, he’s still intact physically with a big arm and enough mobility to elude and escape. At his best, he elevated and moved the offense to heights it hadn’t seen, winning their first shootout in literal years. But Wilson wilted by year’s end, taking bad sacks, increasing his mistakes, and struggling to see the field reliably.

Fields got the nod for the first six weeks while Wilson mended a calf injury. He progressed, playing within structure and taking better care of the ball. He threw just one pick across 161 attempts. His legs boosted the running game, and he still finished the season, despite barely playing after being replaced, second on the team with five rushing scores.

Who returns? Mike Tomlin might provide clarity during today’s press conference, but it’s not clear right now. Signing either won’t be cheap, given the quarterback market and how much even low-level starters go for. As far as guesses go, Fields could be in the $20-25 million range, a Geno Smith type of deal, while Wilson would likely want to exceed that. Maybe he’s closer to Baker Mayfield. All of that sounds high, but $60 million for a top-end arm is the going rate these days. There’s no path, and Pittsburgh wouldn’t be crazy for wanting to start from scratch again.

This year was supposed to be the fact-finding. Evaluate Wilson and Fields, hope one name emerges, re-sign him, and at least feel confident for the starter in 2025. In another universe where the season ends a different way, Wilson and the Steelers don’t flop at the finish. They end the regular season 12-5 and win a playoff game, hosting it on Wild Card weekend. Wilson re-signs at $35-40 million annually, and the franchise moves forward with high hopes for 2025.

Now, Pittsburgh has to walk a difficult line. Evaluating talent and money to find the right approach to handle the situation. The one thing they’ve done well post-Ben is not getting tied up in a contract like the Atlanta Falcons are with Kirk Cousins post-Matt Ryan. Everyone they’ve signed has been cheap and easy to cut loose. Now, they’re going to open their checkbooks if they want either player to return, making the negotiation and the structure important.

None of this was the Steelers’ goal. All of those were supposed to take care of themselves by making low-risk investments in Wilson and Fields and hoping something strong would emerge. Now, the Steelers’ 2024 goals designed to push the franchise forward get copied and pasted to 2025: Win a playoff game. Find an answer at quarterback. It’s an endless cycle that will repeat until it’s solved.