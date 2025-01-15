The Forgotten Play That Helped Baltimore Beat Pittsburgh

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights – the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Baltimore Ravens beat the Steelers.

A Glimmer Of Hope Immediately Yanked Back

If the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to make a move, this was it. Down 21-0 at the half, Pittsburgh got a stop to open the second half and found the end zone on WR Van Jefferson’s 30-yard score to make it 21-7. Still in a big hole, but a first step to making this thing a game in typical Steelers fashion.

Pittsburgh got off to a good start. EDGE Alex Highsmith sacked QB Lamar Jackson on 1st and 10 for a 10-yard loss. Setting up 2nd and 20, the Steelers were positioned to create third-and-long. A punt from deep in the Ravens’ territory could set Pittsburgh up with plus field position down two scores.

But as soon as you could get excited about the notion, Baltimore dashed the idea. Literally. A dash call from Baltimore, Lamar Jackson dropping back for a beat before rolling right and breaking contain.

He finds WR Tylan Wallace open along the sideline to beat the Steelers’ zone coverage. Pittsburgh doesn’t rally hard or well, and Wallace gets it all back in one play, with a 21-yard gain and a first down.

A first down that took the wind out of Pittsburgh’s sails. And the effort and lack of physicality sums up how weak the Steelers showed up to the fight. Minkah Fitzpatrick’s jog, Donte Jackson watching, little help as Fitzpatrick tries to wrestle Wallace down—a lot of stopping and staring. Even Cam Heyward gets knocked off his feet on the rush. Across the board, the Ravens were more physical and played harder.

Two plays later, RB Derrick Henry busted free up the middle for a 44-yard touchdown. With that, it was 28-7, and the Steelers’ comeback bid went away, even if they’d tack on another touchdown. And Pittsburgh was sent home to face another long offseason.