Steelers’ Tuesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson Practices In Full, Mason McCormick Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few injury concerns, but largely they are as healthy as they’ve been in months as they enter the playoffs with a Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday.

Mike Tomlin discussed a couple injury concerns from the Week 18 game on Monday. The biggest one to watch is OG Mason McCormick and his broken hand. Offensive linemen need to be able to grip things to maintain control of blocks. It isn’t exactly the type of position you can play with a club on your hand. Fortunately, McCormick told reporters today that he will not be wearing a cast and is optimistic he can play.

Donte Jackson is also one to watch as a pinched nerve in his back held him out of Week 18. He told reporters today that the injury has been frustrating as it continues to linger.

Some illness-related listings could pop up on the injury report this week, too. It is flu season, and Cam Heyward played through the flu last Saturday. Hopefully that stays contained, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that causes issues throughout the week.

Here is the Steelers’ first injury report of the week, per a release from the team.

Steelers’ Tuesday Injury Report

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (NIR – rest)

DT Cameron Heyward (illness)

Limited

OG Mason McCormick (hand)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

Full

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring)

LB Cole Holcomb (knee)

CB Donte Jackson (back)

DL Logan Lee (calf)

OT Calvin Anderson (groin)

Heyward is still dealing with his illness, but it hasn’t spread, which is a good sign for now — knock on wood. He would likely be resting early in the week as he normally does anyhow. Seumalo is getting his typical veteran day off.

McCormick was limited, which is in line with what he said about being optimistic to play. If he can’t go Spencer Anderson will likely be the next guy up, and the Steelers also have Max Scharping.

Pruitt has been dealing with a knee issue for most of the season, but he was able to play last week. He hasn’t missed a game since mid-November against the Ravens.

Jackson practicing fully is a good sign despite uncertainty that he will be good to go against the Ravens. A lot that will depend on how his injury responds to aggressive treatment. The cold weather won’t help, either.

The other four players dealing with injury who practiced fully are all in their 21-day windows to return. We will see if the Steelers make any moves leading up to Saturday to have them on the active roster for game day.