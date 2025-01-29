Steelers Take Top-Flight WR In Latest Mock Draft

There’s no question wide receivers will be frequent picks in the first round of Pittsburgh Steelers mocks. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka is the most popular name, but NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks offers a different option at the same position in his first mock draft, sending Missouri WR Luther Burden III to the Steelers at No. 21.

“The Steelers’ pedestrian offense needs more playmakers to keep up with the high-scoring attacks within the division. Burden is a catch-and-run specialist with the crafty playmaking skills to flourish on the perimeter.”

In context, Egbuka was off the board in Brooks’ mock, taken 19th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite Mike Tomlin and the Steelers talking up their wide receivers throughout the season, even owner Art Rooney II recently admitted the need for the team to upgrade the position. It’s obvious. George Pickens is a No. 1 talent but a No.1 headache, and Rooney’s comments cast serious doubt on him receiving a contract extension this offseason. Assuming he isn’t traded, which remains a possibility, Pickens will play out the final year of his rookie deal and become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

WR Calvin Austin III enjoyed a breakout season but isn’t a No. 2 receiver and the team has little else to count on. Rookie Roman Wilson will look to bounce back after a lost rookie season due to injuries, but Pittsburgh could add size and strength to its roster.

Burden is thickly built at a listed 5-11, 208 pounds and was productive throughout college for the Tigers. His 2023 campaign was his best season, catching 86 passes for more than 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns. His production fell off this past year, finishing with 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Burden routinely found the end zone with 21 receiving scores, tied for fifth in school history.

Our scouting report came away impressed. In his conclusion, Steven Pavelka wrote:

“Luther Burden III has quickly become one of my favorite wide receiver prospects in this class. His ball tracking is NFL-ready as seen on the majority of his film. His diversity in how he’s used will intrigue offensive coordinators everywhere, and best of all he is only praised for his character by the entire team. Burden may not have had the best 2024 following his 2023 sophomore campaign, but the traits and resume are there for teams to feel comfortable drafting him early.”

Pavelka gave him a first-round grade.

Wide receiver is always a competitive class and Pittsburgh should have options, including Egbuka. But Burden provides a higher ceiling and could make an immediate impact in the Steelers’ offense.