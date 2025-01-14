Steelers Rookie OT Troy Fautanu Will ‘100 Percent’ Be Ready For OTAs, Preparing To Work On Right Side

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T Troy Fautanu not as a need but as a want. While they had a need at tackle, they drafted him over needs at other positions because they valued him highly. How else do you explain starting a rookie offensive lineman who missed most of training camp and the preseason?

That wasn’t just about losing confidence in Broderick Jones—it was the Steelers’ belief in Troy Fautanu as a foundation. They believe he will anchor their offensive line for the next several years—perhaps not a decade, given his age, but it’s not impossible.

The Steelers believed in him enough that they floated the idea of him returning for the postseason. This, after dislocating his kneecap early in the regular season. Fautanu admitted, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that returning this season was never realistic. But he insists he will be there for OTAs. “One-hundred percent, I’ll be ready”, he said.

The Steelers’ first-round draft pick, Fautanu initially injured his knee in the first preseason game. He went without practice for the rest of the preseason, starting up as the regular season approached. While he dressed for the opener, he didn’t play, starting in Week 2. But then he dislocated his kneecap in practice heading into Week 3, which he explained yesterday.

Even if the Steelers hit on Troy Fautanu, they still have other questions along the offensive line. Isaac Seumalo isn’t getting any younger, and is Mason McCormick a full-time solution at right guard? Can Broderick Jones earn trust as a starter—either on the left or the right side?

For the time being, they will have to find out, as they are unlikely to re-sign Dan Moore Jr. Fautanu said he is preparing to train at right tackle this offseason, which would mean Jones is at left tackle. The rookie, however, also said he hasn’t heard anything yet from the coaches. He did spend this entire rookie year working on the right side with the intention of Jones moving over.

Another question the Steelers face along the offensive line is who deserves to develop the young talent. Do they want to continue with Pat Meyer, or are they willing to pursue another option? With Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones, and Zach Frazier, they have a lot of high pedigree invested in the group. It would be wise to maximize their chances of getting the most out of what they have.

In late October, Meyer said that Fautanu was hitting his rehab hard, “working emphatically” to return. The following month, McCormick also talked about how much work he had seen Fautanu put in while working his way back.

Work ethic was certainly never a question with Troy Fautanu, though durability was. The Steelers knew this when they drafted him, and so far, they are looking foolish. But he can easily prove them right. Fautanu insists his season-ending injury was one of a freak nature, not easily repeated. One hopes that is the case, in preference to something more potentially chronic.