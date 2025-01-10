Steelers Facing Ravens With ‘Completely Different Situation’ From Previous Loss, But Fittipaldo Still Predicts Another Blowout

The last time the Steelers played the Ravens they lost by multiple touchdowns—but the game was much closer. In fact, the results really hinged upon two crucial turnovers by Russell Wilson—one in the red zone. The other came with the Steelers trailing by seven and produced seven going the other way instead.

There are several factors that help the Steelers in this one, though, compared to their 34-17 loss to the Ravens. And that mainly centers on health and availability, especially in the secondary. Last time out, the Steelers didn’t have CB Donte Jackson or S DeShon Elliott. Also, CB Joey Porter Jr. went down in-game, so they were using Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre, and Damontae Kazee.

For the Ravens, they are down WR Zay Flowers this time, a Pro Bowler for the first time. In their win over the Steelers, Flowers caught five passes for 100 yards. Without him, the Steelers can focus more on RB Derrick Henry.

“It’s a completely different situation than it was. Half their secondary was missing in that first meeting, and Flowers, of course, played”, Ray Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan about the Steelers’ Wild Card game against the Ravens tomorrow. “You still go into this game trying to shut down Derrick Henry, number one. That’s the way the Steelers always play it, and I think that’s the smart thing to do”.

Even though Fittipaldo talked about the circumstances that play in the Steelers’ favor, he still predicted a blowout loss to the Ravens. After all, the Steelers have lost four games in a row, while the Ravens have won four. These are teams heading in polar opposite directions.

Then again, the Steelers lost to the Eagles and Ravens on the road and the Chiefs and Bengals at home. The Ravens beat the Giants and Texans on the road and the Steelers and Browns at home. Technically, they beat two playoff teams, but they also played them at their lowest moments.

So how impressed should we be by their winning streak, then? While the Ravens are heavily favored, the Steelers can still win. Even Fittipaldo outlined a strategy despite the fact that he doesn’t expect the Steelers to pull it off.

“If you can shut down the run and you can put the game in Lamar [Jackson]’s hands”, he said of the Steelers’ path to beating the Ravens, “and we all know the pressure might be ratcheted up a little bit if the game is close at all after halftime. Then maybe the Steelers will have a chance”. Still, he added, the Ravens are probably not “shuddering in their boots at the notion of having to play without” Zay Flowers.

The Steelers managed to find a way to beat the Ravens for years, though those ways often included Lamar Jackson not playing. Often, those were the final game of the season when the Ravens had already clinched their playoff spot and rested starters. But can the Steelers be competitive and even pull out a win tomorrow? Absolutely.