Shrine Bowl Interview: Arizona State DB Shamari Simmons Says Hines Ward Helped Him Prepare For Draft Process

FRISCO, Texas – Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons might not be a name on most people’s radar ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s no stranger to proving doubters wrong. Playing safety and slot corner throughout his career, Simmons is a physical, versatile player who has never stopped working.

Beginning his collegiate career in 2019 at Hutchinson Community College, the NFL seemed lightyears away for Simmons. However, in 2021, he transferred to Austin Peay, and his career really began to take off. Recording seven interceptions, one forced fumble, and five passes defensed in his two years there, Simmons’ name began to generate more buzz.

He capitalized on that success and transferred once again in 2023, this time landing with Arizona State. Simmons made an immediate impact. In his first season at Arizona State, he was named the team’s MVP after putting up one interception, six passes defensed, one sack, and two tackles for loss. At the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, Simmons made it clear that he was just grateful for that opportunity.

“It was just a blessing,” Simmons told Steelers Depot. “I felt like God always had a plan for me, and that was just, I felt like I succeeded God’s plan exactly the way he wanted me to.”

Belief in himself took Simmons a long way, being named Arizona State’s MVP again in 2024. That marked his final season in college football, and he set his sights on the NFL. Luckily, he gained a valuable resource in his last collegiate season in former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current Arizona State wide receivers coach Hines Ward.

While Ward didn’t directly coach Simmons, that didn’t stop the young defensive back from going to Ward for advice.

“He was just a great person to be around, just down to Earth. And just me being around him, I asked him a lot of questions, just like what it’s like in the NFL. What I need to be prepared for,” Simmons said. “And he’s just being straightforward, straight up and down with me. Really just helping me throughout this journey.”

It sounds like Ward was totally forthcoming with any advice he had for Simmons. While Ward hasn’t been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet, he’s still got a phenomenal resumé, and by all accounts, he was an excellent teammate. That positive attitude seems to have carried over into his coaching career.

Simmons mostly played slot corner last year, and based on our conversation, that seems like his most likely position in the NFL. While Simmons hasn’t exactly been a ball hawk over his two seasons at Arizona State, he’s an incredibly physical player. He recorded nine tackles for loss and four forced fumbles last year. The Steelers have valued that in their slot corner position recently.

Man, ASU really missed Shamari Simmons in the first half pic.twitter.com/rP81NaBJ48 — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 1, 2025

Beanie Bishop Jr. had a fine rookie season at slot corner, but his presence likely won’t stop the Steelers from trying to add competition at the position. Simmons’ tough play style and size, standing around 6-0 and weighing just under 200 pounds, could make him a target for Pittsburgh.

The key part of Simmons’ story is that he should never be counted out. He’s continued to climb the ladder of competition, and he’s made an immediate impact at every stop in his journey. While he still might need some work in coverage, Simmons isn’t afraid to stare down adversity. Perhaps Ward’s advice will help him make his mark in the NFL, and maybe that will even with Ward’s old team in the Steelers.