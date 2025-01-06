Schultz: Ravens WR Zay Flowers ‘Week To Week’ With Knee Sprain, Status Uncertain For Playoff Game Versus Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Week 18 with their worst-case scenario. They lost and the Los Angeles Chargers won, meaning they will travel to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round next weekend. The Ravens are one of the hottest teams in football right now, but they will potentially be without a major part of their offense.

Starting WR Zay Flowers suffered a knee injury in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns and his status is firmly in question entering the first round of the playoffs, according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X.

Initial tests showed #Ravens Pro Bowl WR suffered a knee sprain and is considered week to week. He will undergo more testing, per source. pic.twitter.com/aeGeqRm4Fm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 5, 2025

Flowers made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his young career. He had a breakout season, gaining over 1,000 yards for the first time. In 17 games, he gained 1,056 yards and four touchdowns.

He didn’t do much damage in the first matchup against the Steelers with just two receptions on six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown, but he had five receptions for 100 yards a few weeks ago in their win over Pittsburgh.

With Diontae Johnson off the roster as of a couple weeks ago, they are running a bit thin at the receiver position. Rashod Bateman is the biggest threat, but they also have TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker would be the next men up behind Flowers.

Joey Porter Jr. was back in Week 18 after missing Week 17 with an injury. He had a solid outing against the Bengals, but they weren’t matching him up on the top receivers. He was on Tee Higgins, but once Higgins went out, they mostly left Cory Trice Jr. on Ja’Marr Chase. Hopefully they have Porter follow around Bateman next week if Flowers is out.

Donte Jackson was a game-time decision in Week 18 and ended up sitting out. If he’s back, the Steelers will have the healthiest secondary all season with Cory Trice playing over the last few weeks.

The Ravens will still be big favorites at home, but the Steelers have had their number in recent years. Flowers being unavailable could help level the playing field.