Russell Wilson Wants To Return As Steelers QB: ‘Hope I’m Here’

Fresh off a season-ending loss to cap off a miserable five-game losing streak, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson already has an eye towards the future. Speaking with reporters post-game, Wilson expressed hope and desire to return to the team after enjoying his first year with the franchise.

“It’s been one of the best years for me personally to be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” he said via the team website following the 28-14 Baltimore Ravens’ loss. “Obviously, I hope I’m here, and everything else. I trust God and whatever that is. It’s a special, special place and I know God brought me here for a reason. He gave me so much joy being here and just being around the guys that were around. I love black and gold and just what it means to me.”

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal for the minimum in the offseason and took over as the Steelers’ starting quarterback in Week 7 following a calf injury. Initially, he shined and brought the Steelers’ offense to new heights with wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets. Out of the bye, he secured important wins against the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens in their first meeting in Week 11.

But he and the Steelers couldn’t keep up pace as the offense fell into a shell to end the year. Over their final five games, all losses, Pittsburgh was held to at or under 17 points in five-straight games, including tonight’s loss. Wilson became more turnover and sack prone, and though his numbers against Baltimore appeared solid, 270 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, he still struggled to see the field, work concepts, and make critical plays early and late.

“Pittsburgh Steelers organization, man, it’s been such a blessing to be here,” Wilson said. “The guys that we have, the organization is truly first class. And we love this city, obviously, and what it means not just to me and Ciara and our family, but just also, just the National Football League. It’s a special place with special guys, and we’ve got a special coach in Coach Tomlin.”

Pittsburgh will enter another offseason with quarterback uncertainty. All three on their depth chart, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen and Wilson, are pending free agents. After acquiring all three cheaply this offseason, Pittsburgh may have to spend to retain Fields or Wilson though determining specific price tags and structures is tricky.

Wilson and Tomlin appear to have a strong relationship, a bond that helped Wilson choose Pittsburgh over potential suitors. His desire to remain a Steeler is clear, but whether or not that feeling is shared by the team decision-makers, including GM Omar Khan, will be key. It’s the top storyline of the offseason ahead of free agency starting in March. If not Wilson, external quarterback options appear weak in veteran free agents and the draft.